Sonalika records highest ever H1 sales of 63,561 tractors & 26,530 implements in FY'21

Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No 1 exports brand from India, has broken all of its previous monthly sales records as well as outperformed the tractor industry sales performance in Sept'20.

A strong positive domestic sentiment coupled with healthy demand from overseas markets has led Sonalika to register highest-ever overall sales of 17,704 tractors in Sept'20. Collectively, Sonalika has achieved its highest ever H1 sales of 63,561 tractors and 26,530 implements.

Key Highlights, Sept'20:

* Tractors: 17,704 overall sales (domestic + exports), highest ever monthly sales; 51.4 per cent domestic growth, surpassing industry growth of est. 28 per cent

* Implements: 6,400 units registering 135 per cent growth, outpacing industry growth of est. 30 per cent

Cumulative sales (April-Sept'20):

* Tractors: 63,561 tractors, highest ever H1 sales

* Implements: 26,530 units, crossed FY'20 sales in just 6 months

"We at Sonalika have registered 17,704 overall tractor sales in Sept'20 breaking all our previous monthly records and mark the highest ever sales in a month. Our cumulative (Apr-Sept'20) overall sales stand at 63,561 tractors, which is also the highest ever H1 tractors sale. Along with tractors, our implements business has recorded 26,530 unit sales, which beats our FY'20 sales in just six months," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group.

"Our recently launched four new tractors over the last few months have been very well accepted by the farmers as their performance has surpassed previous benchmarks in addressing their crop specific needs. These next-gen new product series viz. Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali, and Chattrapati have contributed significantly in our phenomenal growth during the pre-season time and even during the pandemic," added Raman Mittal.

"We are buoyant about the upcoming festive season and expect the farmer's sentiments to remain positive. The overwhelming response received for our recently launched tractors, customized for specific markets, has built a platform for us to capitalize on prevailing positive sentiments in the market. We are fully geared up to further strengthen our growth performance across Tractors and Implements this festive season while continuing to surpass industry growth," he added while speaking on the outlook for upcoming festive season.

