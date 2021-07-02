Sonalika records highest ever Q1 overall tractor sales at 33,219 units with 30.6 percent growth

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The economic activities in India are steadily getting back to normal after the second COVID-19 wave in some states and it is indeed a healthy recovery sign for all.
Living up to its commitment to stay connected with farmers even during the toughest times of the 2nd wave has once again proved its mettle as Sonalika Tractors has quashed all records to clock highest ever Q1 cumulative tractor sales at 33,219 units and registered 30.6% growth.
Tractor industry led the India's recovery from the front after the first ever lockdown in year 2020 and Sonalika Tractors posted a dominant performance throughout the year while outpacing the industry growth consistently.
Carrying forward the momentum of FY'21 to launch maximum revolutionary products, Sonalika Tractors is fully geared up to launch maximum new tractors even in FY'22. Sonalika's upcoming technologically advanced tractors will create new benchmarks in the industry as they will be equipped with extraordinary features to lead the agri evolution in India as well as abroad.
Speaking on the dominant performance, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "The utmost priority of Sonalika Tractors is to develop advanced technologies and farm mechanisation solutions that enable farmers to earn better livelihood. It is in Sonalika's DNA to never shy away from its responsibilities and whenever the company has come across any complex situation, it has kept farmer's needs at the forefront and innovated aggressively to overcome the challenges. I want to thank farmers for their unshakeable faith in our customised heavy duty tractor range. This faith has made us grow stronger and faster as we have registered highest ever Q1 cumulative tractor sales at 33,219 units with 30.6% growth even during the testing times of COVID-19. As international markets are also opening up, our exports have grown by 90% which is also a healthy sign of economic recovery across the world. We remain committed to launch revolutionary products in the industry to lead our farmers towards farm prosperity."
He added, "The government has already extended MSP on Kharif crops by up to 5% and as per predictions of healthy monsoon, this year also we should see healthy demand for tractors, similar to last year. Our customised tractors will set high benchmarks while increasing farmer's income significantly and steer us faster towards our vision to aid farm mechanisation."
