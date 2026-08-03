VMPL New Delhi [India], August 3: Season 3 of JetSynthesys' Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) got underway on August 1 at the Jairaj Sports & Convention Centre, Pune, as eight teams took to the screens on Day 1. The World's Only Franchise-Based E-Cricket League enters its third and biggest season yet, runs through August 9. Played on Real Cricket™, which has crossed 400 million lifetime downloads, the season carries a prize pool of ₹3.1 crore. Sonu Nigam's Kolkata Hawks sit atop the table after Day 1, sealing a perfect start with a 3-wicket win over Hyderabad Rhinos, followed by a victory over Chennai Falcons, Aman Vishwakarma's fearless 44* leading the way. The standout individual performance came from Mumbai Grizzlies' Jetha. Signed for a season-high ₹3.50 lakh - the most expensive player in GEPL's history, he blazed to an unbeaten 48 off 16 balls and claimed Season 3's first-ever hat-trick to be named Player of the Match, as Sara Tendulkar's Grizzlies defeated Scout's Gujarat Wolves by 67 runs. Chennai Falcons opened with a 15-run win over Pune Stallions, before Delhi Sharks chased down Bengaluru Badgers with four wickets in hand. Gujarat Wolves bounced back to thump Delhi Sharks by 54 runs, while Hyderabad Rhinos edged past Bengaluru Badgers by 21 runs.

Standings after Day 1: GEPL Season 3 is being broadcast live in India on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Khel, and streamed exclusively on JioHotstar, taking e-cricket to a national broadcast audience for a second consecutive year. The season also marks GEPL's first broadcast outside India, with Willow TV carrying the tournament across the United States and Canada via Willow Sports, (its FAST platform), and Willow's direct-to-consumer platforms in both markets. Season 2 marked the first time an e-cricket property held a national television slot alongside live sport in India, generating over 174 million impressions - a benchmark Season 3 is positioned to build on.

Rajan Navani, Chairman, JetSynthesys, said, "Season 3 is GEPL's biggest leap yet, growing from six teams to eight, with a marquee ownership mix and expanded broadcast footprint, that reflects how far this journey has come. What started as a community of aspiring e-cricketers has grown into the world's only franchise-based e-cricket league - a sporting IP built in Bharat, for the world to watch. Over the next few days, that ambition will unfold one match at a time as our athletes showcase the depth of talent emerging from Bharat on a truly global stage." The sponsors line-up - led by Official Partner Lenskart, alongside Skyesports and Global Music Junction as Strategic Partners, Cellbell as Official Gaming Chair Partner, eeken as Official Footwear Partner, BookMyShow as Ticketing Partner, Dailyhunt and myKhel as Digital Promotional Partners, and Pitaara as Snacking Partner - reflects how wide a set of categories is now willing to invest in e-cricket as a mainstream, measurable media property.

Coming Up Next on Day 2: - Kolkata Hawks vs Mumbai Grizzlies - Gujarat Wolves vs Chennai Falcons - Pune Stallions vs Delhi Sharks - Chennai Falcons vs Hyderabad Rhinos - Bengaluru Bangers vs Gujarat Wolves - Pune Stallions vs Mumbai Grizzlies - Hyderabad Rhinos vs Delhi Sharks Matches stream on JioHotstar, with each match day from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM: https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/esports/tournaments/global-e-cricket-premier-league Catch the highlights from Match Day 1 here: https://youtu.be/nXOmSg7Hzl8?si=yQWRD5a20alXpi05 About GEPL: The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), launched by JetSynthesys, is the World's Only Franchise-Based E-Cricket League, bridging the gap between cricket, esports, and entertainment. The league offers a unique platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent while engaging millions of fans across India and beyond.

About JetSynthesys: JetSynthesys is a global leader in digital entertainment and technology, specialising in video gaming & esports, and creators & experiences. With a reach spanning 180 countries and millions of users, JetSynthesys is committed to building innovative ecosystems where technology, video gaming, and entertainment converge. Founded in 2014 by Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys continues to redefine digital experiences while championing inclusivity and engagement across its platforms. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)