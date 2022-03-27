Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Announces Partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their official refreshment partner

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 27 (ANI/PNN): Sosyo Hajoori Beverage Pvt Ltd, a brand rising out of Gujarat, has announced its association with Royal Challengers Bangalore franchisee for the upcoming Season 15 of the most popular cricket league which starts from March 26, 2022. The brand shall boast as the official refreshment partner for the T20 Cricket Team.

Following the association, the brand shall unveil a marketing campaign titled - Refresh Your Game that will be upheld by the hashtags #DrinkBold #DrinkSosyo across the digital platforms. The concept revolves around encouraging players and fans to enjoy a bubbly yet solid drink while supporting their team.

As part of the association, the branding of SOSYO - the aerated drink produced and marketed by Hajoori shall appear on the dugouts fuelling the team with vigor.

Sharing this news with their customers, directors Abbas Mohsin Hajoori and Aliasgar Hajoori explained, "We are delighted to partner with the very Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team is known for pushing its limit, and this has been motivating for the entire audience. Therefore, we understand that the brand shares the right synergies with the team, and the upcoming league would be the best opportunity to present the same. Our most seasoned and most liked brand Sosyo will be seen in the dugouts invigorating our players during the entire period of T20. We are anticipating desired results and breakthrough achievement out of this association."

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are happy to partner with SOSYO Hajoori as our official beverage partner for the second consecutive season. As the country is in the peak of summer this T20 season, SOSYO's wide range of beverage offerings is helping the team stay hydrated."

Being the trailblazer of the refreshment business, Sosyo has a huge customer base in the Indian market. The brand just completed 100 years in the business and is developing its client base universally. Today, Sosyo has its presence in around 15 nations and is continually testing and experimenting with leaving an imprint universally. Run by Abbas Mohsin Hajoori and AliasgarHajoori, the brand is well known for its novel taste and flavors to invigorate your taste buds.

With more than 100 flavors, the brand has progressively advanced, given the changing tastes of its customers. Known for offering countless flavors, drinks like Sosyo Jeera Xtreme, Masala Jeera Kashmira, Lemee, Hajoori's Soda, Opener, Runner - Energy drink, Sosyo Juice Drinks and S'eau are some of Sosyo's most savored refreshments. The brand additionally puts stock in being dependable towards its purchasers by creating drinks produced using India's most seasoned flavors like Lemon, Ginger, and Jeera, which are known to help one's wellbeing.

For additional insights about Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Limited, visit - (https://www.hajoori.com)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)