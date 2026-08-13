VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: Soult, India's only digital life vault, successfully hosted Soult Dialogues: Legacy Readiness, Protecting What Matters on 6 August 2026 at JW Marriott Bengaluru. The invite only leadership forum brought together more than 50 CEOs, CFOs, CHROs, and senior professionals from law, banking, insurance and family advisory backgrounds for an evening dedicated to a subject most workplaces still avoid: legacy readiness. The evening began with opening remarks from Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, who made the conversation personal before it turned to data and frameworks, setting the tone for a night built around honest, participative conversation. Trescon itself is among the early adopters of Soult, having rolled it out as an employee benefit across its Indian offices. A live pulse check followed, gauging legal and practical preparedness among attendees. A thought leadership panel titled Beyond Wealth: Protecting What We Build for the People We Leave Behind was moderated by Fouzan Rahim, Marketing Director at Soult, and brought together Shaishavi Kadakia, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Ankur Paliwal, Associate Director at Kotak Private, and Ravi Ranganathan, Founder and Insurance Advisor at Allins Insurance, to unpack why financial preparedness has to extend beyond wealth creation to ensuring continuity for the people left behind.

Discussions through the evening moved across the three pillars of legacy readiness that Soult has been championing: financial continuity, covering assets, investments and banking relationships; knowledge continuity, covering passwords, legal documents and healthcare preferences; and personal continuity, covering family values, memories and personal wishes. Guided table discussions, branded The Legacy Conversations, pushed attendees to reflect on succession planning, digital assets and the information that today exists only in their own heads, and to share what their families would actually struggle to locate if something happened tomorrow. The programme built deliberately from awareness to ownership. A closing reflection segment asked attendees why legacy readiness continues to be postponed and who is best placed to help people start the conversation before it becomes urgent, opening the door to a broader discussion on whether legacy readiness belongs inside employee wellbeing programmes alongside financial and mental health benefits. The session closed with The Soult Story, where Mohammed Saleem, Co-Founder and CEO, and Sanketh Kandlikar, Founder and CTO, connected the evening's conversations back to why Soult was built in the first place.

No product or partnership announcements were made at the event. The evening was positioned, and delivered, purely as a thought leadership forum aimed at building awareness around legacy readiness and succession planning as a workplace priority, ahead of any commercial conversation. "Soult Dialogues was never about presenting a product. It was about giving people permission to have a conversation they keep postponing. Seeing 50 plus leaders openly discuss what their families would struggle to find or access tells us this conversation was overdue in the workplace. Bengaluru was the starting point. We are now taking Soult itself to the GCC in September, because the gap between how much people build and how little they prepare their families for is not unique to India."

Mohammed Saleem, Co-Founder and CEO, Soult Building on the response in Bengaluru, Soult will expand into the GCC region in September 2026, bringing the Digital Life Vault to a market with its own complex, cross border succession and estate challenges. About Soult Soult is India's only digital life vault, helping families organise, protect and securely pass on their most important information. The platform enables users to store financial assets, legal documents, personal identification, passwords, emergency instructions and treasured memories in one encrypted location. Trusted contacts can be granted secure access when required. Soult is protected with AES 256 encryption, hosts data on AWS infrastructure in India, and is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 standards. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

Secure. Preserve. Pass On. Website: https://www.soultdigital.com/ Media Enquiries Imran Mushtaq Senior PR & Media Executive marketing@soultdigital.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)