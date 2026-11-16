NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 16: As global trade evolves, expectations around transparency, responsible sourcing, climate resilience and social inclusion are reshaping supply chains. Against this backdrop, IDH, along with Varaha, convened the fourth edition of SUTRA - The Sustainable Trade Summit on 3-4 November 2026. Under the theme "Sourcing with Purpose: Building Trusted Value Chains - Traceable. Fair. Future-Fit.", SUTRA 2026 explored how businesses can move beyond sustainability commitments to build more transparent, equitable and resilient supply chains. The 2026 edition brought together 650+ participants, 65+ speakers, and more than 20 partners. Addressing the event, Shri. Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Government of India, said, "Sustainable trade must ultimately sustain the people and communities who make it possible. As India strengthens its position in global value chains, it is important that the opportunities created by trade also reach farmers, artisans, workers and rural enterprises. This calls for stronger connections between businesses and rural producers, built on capability, access to capital, market linkages and competitiveness. Rural enterprises must be seen as business partners who can deliver quality, reliability and value. When buyers and producers have a shared stake in the relationship, we create the foundation for trusted supply chains that deliver fair returns for communities and lasting value for businesses."

Other eminent speakers and panelists included Marion van Schaik (Agriculture Counselor, Netherlands Embassy in India); Laurent Le Danois (Attache, Team Leader - Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan); Sagar Kaushik (President, Global Corporate & Industry Affairs, UPL; Chair, BRICS Business Council Agri-business Working Group); leaders from ITC Limited, Unilever, GIZ India, ISEAL, Nestle, Coca-Cola India, PepsiCo India, CEEW, among others. On the sidelines of the summit, IDH also announced a strategic collaboration with the International Fashion Business Exchange Council under its Re-Start Cluster Collective Program, aimed at advancing a more sustainable and circular textile sector in India.

Echoing this commitment, Mr. Jagjeet Singh Kandal, India Country Director, IDH, said, "Over the past four years, SUTRA has grown into a platform that brings businesses, governments, producers and partners together to shape the future of sustainable trade. This year's discussions reinforced the opportunity for India to emerge as a trusted sourcing powerhouse in global markets. At IDH, we believe this will depend on building value chains that are traceable, fair and resilient. The real measure of SUTRA's impact will be what happens beyond the summit: the partnerships, investments and collective action that turn commitments into lasting change." As businesses navigate evolving trade requirements, climate disruptions and increasing demands for supply chain accountability, the focus is shifting from making sustainability commitments to measurable progress. SUTRA 2026 explored three interconnected priorities- strengthening traceability through credible data; advancing fairer value distribution and inclusion for farmers, workers and suppliers; and building future-fit supply chains.

This year, Varaha has joined SUTRA 2026 as the Title Partner, Ankita Garg, Co-founder & COO, Varaha, said, "SUTRA 2026 brought together diverse perspectives on the future of sustainable trade at a time when India is taking on a larger role in global markets. IDH's SUTRA provides an important platform for businesses, policymakers, producers and other stakeholders to come together, understand different perspectives and find common ground. It was encouraging to see these conversations move beyond individual priorities towards a shared vision for the future." With India's role in global trade growing, SUTRA 2026 reinforced the need for partnerships that build more responsible, resilient and inclusive supply chains. The event examined the systems, partnerships, finance and innovations required to respond to these shifts.

About SUTRA SUTRA - the Sustainable Trade Summit, was launched by IDH in 2023 in response to the challenges businesses face in engaging comprehensively with their value chains to improve smallholder livelihoods and strengthen agricultural ecosystems. SUTRA brings together businesses, civil society organisations, government representatives and other stakeholders to advance responsible sourcing through thought leadership, innovation and collaboration. It creates space for companies to explore pre-competitive approaches, share practical solutions and work towards responsible sourcing targets across commodity value chains. About IDH IDH unlocks the full potential of agricultural markets to address complex social and environmental challenges. Drawing on nearly two decades of trusted experience, we turn market insight and practical expertise into solutions anchored in sourcing practices, partnerships and investment decisions. We help build systems that endure beyond our contribution, resulting in value chains that generate shared value for all.

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