South Korea: Hyundai Motor's 21 models earn US most top safety awards

Seoul [South Korea], February 25 (ANI/Global Economic): Twenty-one models produced and sold by Hyundai Motor were recognized for their safety in the car crash test conducted by an insurance association in the U.S.
Hyundai Motor Group announced on the 24th that its 11 models garnered the 'TSP+ (Top Safety Pick+)' award, the highest grade, and 10 models obtained the 'TSP (Top Safety Pick)' awards from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).
By brand, there are 8 models of Hyundai Motor and Kia each, and 5 models of Genesis. It is the largest number among global automobile companies that 21 models earned TSP and TSP+ awards.
TSP+ grade was given to Hyundai Motor's Tucsan, Santa Fe, Palisade, and Nexo, Kia's K5 and Stinger, and Genesis brand's G90, GV70, and GV80. In particular, all Genesis models sold in the U.S. obtained the TSP+ grade.
For TSP grade, Hyundai's Avante (U.S. name Elantra), Sonata, Venue, and Santa Cruz, and Kia's Soul, Seltos, and Sportage were selected.
The IIHS, a non-profit organization established in 1959, conducts safety and collision avoidance tests on cars released in the U.S. market and announces the result every year.
TSP+ grade is given to vehicles with highest safety level, and TSP grade is given to vehicles with good safety features. (ANI/Global Economic)
