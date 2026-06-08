VMPL New Delhi [India], June 8: In a move that highlights the shifting dynamics of India's retail landscape, South Korean instant noodle giant Nongshim Co., Ltd. has announced a digital-first entry strategy for its latest premium offering, Shin Ramyun Kimchi Stir Fry. Instead of traditional multi-channel retail distribution, the global food icon is leveraging India's explosive quick-commerce ecosystem to spearhead its expansion into the domestic $2.1 billion instant noodle market. The strategic pivot comes as India's quick-commerce sector undergoes massive growth, projected to scale from nearly $8 billion in 2025 to approximately $50 billion by 2030. For global brands, instant delivery platforms are no longer just convenience channels-they have become the primary destination for product discovery and trend-driven consumption among Gen Z and millennial cohorts.

To capture this digital-native audience, Nongshim and its Indian distribution partner, Rama Vision Limited, have entered into an exclusive launch-phase partnership with Blinkit, which currently commands nearly 50 percent of India's quick-commerce market share. The online-first rollout will initially target key metropolitan hubs, including Delhi NCR and Mumbai, introducing a flavor profile specifically optimized for younger Indian consumers seeking authentic global street-food experiences at home. This hyper-localized strategy is part of a broader corporate transformation. As South Korea's domestic market reaches maturity, international expansion has become Nongshim's ultimate strategic priority. Backed by its newly unveiled "Global Agility & Growth" vision, the company--which recently clocked an annual global turnover of approximately USD 2.5 billion (KRW 3.5 trillion)--is targeting an aggressive scale-up to KRW 7.3 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, with India serving as a primary growth engine.

Speaking on the launch, Jo Yong-chul, President & CEO, Nongshim Co., Ltd., said, "India is one of the most exciting markets for Nongshim globally, driven by growing consumer interest in Korean food and evolving consumption patterns. Through the launch of Shin Ramyun Kimchi Stir Fry and our availability on Blinkit, we aim to make authentic Korean flavours more accessible to Indian consumers while strengthening our long-term presence in the country. China may be the biggest market right now, but in terms of market share growth, India is poised to become the No. 1 market within the next five years," he added.

The digital-first approach reflects an emerging playbook for international brands entering India. Rather than navigating the fragmented and high-cost structures of traditional brick-and-mortar retail, platforms like Blinkit allow brands to test market fit, manage lean supply chains, and unlock immediate, high-intent consumer demand. Retail data indicates that Korean noodles are currently among the fastest-growing sub-categories on quick-commerce platforms, driven by digital culture and the mainstreaming of East Asian culinary trends. Sharing insights on consumer trends and brand positioning, Arhant Jain, Director - Marketing, Rama Vision Limited, said, "Indian consumers today are highly influenced by global food trends and digital culture, especially among younger audiences. Shin Ramyun Kimchi Stir Fry offers a distinctive Korean food experience that combines authenticity, flavour, and convenience--elements that strongly resonate with today's evolving consumer preferences."

As international cuisines continue to mainstream across India's digital commerce channels, the premium instant noodle segment presents significant headroom for growth. For Nongshim, integrating its legacy manufacturing capabilities with India's hyper-local digital delivery infrastructure marks a critical milestone in defining how global FMCG brands will scale in high-growth emerging economies over the coming decade. Commenting on the India market opportunity, Danny Jeong, Sales Head - India, Nongshim Co., Ltd., said, "India is still at the beginning of its Korean food journey, and we see tremendous long-term potential for the category here. Consumers today are increasingly looking for bold, differentiated, and experience-led food choices, making this the right time for us to further strengthen Nongshim's presence in the market."

Commenting on the partnership, Udit Jain, Executive Director, Rama Vision Limited, the official India distribution partner for Nongshim, said, "This partnership reflects our larger vision of bringing globally loved food brands closer to Indian consumers. Nongshim is recognised worldwide for its quality and authenticity, and we believe the timing is right for the brand to scale strongly in India. Our focus is on building a strong omnichannel presence across quick commerce, modern trade, and general trade, while ensuring the right operational and supply chain foundation to scale the brand sustainably over the long term." About Nongshim Co., Ltd. is a leading South Korean food company founded in 1965. The company's core product portfolio includes instant noodles, snacks, beverages, bottled water, and ready-to-eat food products. Nongshim exports its products to more than 100 countries worldwide.

About Rama Vision Limited, is the official India distribution partner for Nongshim and manages the brand's operations and expansion across the Indian market through retail, e-commerce, and quick commerce channels. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)