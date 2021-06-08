Southern Health Foods launches Manna iStrong - a new iron fortified women's health drink

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Southern Health Foods Pvt. Ltd., that markets products under the popular brand name of 'Manna', has forayed into the women's health drink space with the launch of Manna iStrong, an iron fortified multigrain instant drink mix for women.
Manna iStrong is a specially formulated iron fortified women's health drink that is made with 8 Grains, including 3 Super Grains and has 100% RDA of iron, vitamin C, vitamin B9 and B12 in every 2 serves.
Iron intake helps increase the hemoglobin level which enables red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. Vitamin C helps in increasing the iron absorption while vitamin B9 and B12 helps build healthy red blood cells.
1 out of 2 women in India suffer from Anaemia. Anaemia is a condition in which the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen throughout the body. Since the symptoms of Anaemia are tiredness, breathlessness, hair fall, pale skin and brittle nails etc, many women tend to ignore these symptoms as they are very common.
If a person has any of these symptoms, it is ideal to get a blood test and check if the iron levels are low. Anaemia can be overcome by intake of foods and supplements rich in iron and vitamins contents.
Manna iStrong is a specially formulated blend of multigrain base (5 grains: Ragi, Bajra, Sorghum, Maize, Wheat and 3 Super grains: Quinoa, Black rice, Amaranth) with key vitamins and minerals and is a rich source of antioxidants, iron, calcium, protein, dietary fiber along with goodness of milk protein.
Speaking at the launch, Murugan Narayanaswamy, CEO, Southern Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. said, "Southern health foods, a Millets and Multigrain Nutrition foods company have taken up the opportunity to help women combat Anaemia with the launch of Manna iStrong an iron fortified multigrain instant women's health drink. The product is specifically formulated to combat iron deficiency in women and has 100% RDA of Iron, Vit C, Vit B9 and B12 along with 8 Grains. Through this product and launch campaign, the company aims to increase the awareness of Anaemia and the importance of consuming Iron rich foods to all women across the country."
Manna iStrong comes in a 200 gms pack and will have 2 flavours, Chocolate and Caramel. The Launch in Phase 1 will be across PAN India on Amazon, Flipkart and soon will be available on other online platforms. It will also be launched in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in all leading offline stores initially followed by other cities.
