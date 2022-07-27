Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd launches Manna Go Grain Crunchies

You would like to read
Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd, that markets products under the popular brand name of 'Manna', has forayed into the Kid's Breakfast space with the launch of Manna Go Grain Crunchies, an enriched multigrain cereal for Kids.
Manna Go Grain Crunchies is a carefully formulated micronutrient enriched cereal that is made with 9 Grains, including 2 Super Grains and has 50 per cent RDA of Key Micronutrients in a single Serve which takes care of the nutrition requirement of the kid for 12 hours.
Manna Go Grain Crunchies is a specially formulated multigrain blend (Ragi, Bajra, Sorghum, Wheat, Kodo Millet, Barnyard millet, Quinoa, Amaranth and Oats) with key vitamins and minerals to deliver nutrition which can keep the kid satiated with protein and fiber from whole grains through the day.
Speaking on the launch, S Murugan Narayanaswamy, CEO, Southern Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. said, "SHFPL (Manna), a Millets and Multigrain Nutrition foods company have taken up the opportunity to help mothers serve a deliciously nutritious meal for their kids to face their hectic packed day with the launch of Manna Go Grain Crunchies - an enriched multigrain Cereal. The product is specifically formulated by our Nutrition Experts and contains 9 wholegrains, real fruits, nuts and chocolate, designed to deliver overall growth and development. Through this product and launch campaign, the company aims to increase the importance of consuming nutrient-packed wholesome breakfast for kids whose schedules are tightly packed and need healthy energy to keep them going."
Manna Go Grains Crunchies is available in 4 variants - Choconut, Nutty Buddy, Fruit and Nut (Blueberry) and Fruit and Nut (Rose almond) and will be available PAN India across stores and on our website (http://manafoods.in) and on amazon, Flipkart and other ecommerce platforms.
