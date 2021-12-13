Spaze Group bags 'Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year Award'

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spaze Group, a prominent real estate developer in Gurugram, bagged 'Fastest Growing Realty Brand' of the year award at the recently concluded 13th Realty+ conclave's The Realty+ Excellence Awards North 2021.
Recently, the Group announced that it would invest around Rs. 2,000 crore in coming up with SCO and low rise residential floors in the coming two years.
Talking about the plans, the company that recently celebrated 15 years in the realty business said it had planned major developments at Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Golf Course Extension, and Dwarka Expressway.
Talking about the appreciation, Gurpal Chawla, Director Spaze said, "We have executed world-class real estate projects since our inception in 2006. We have successfully built and executed 11 commercial and retail spaces, 1 IT Park, and 3 residential projects to date. We are excited to expand our portfolio with more corporate offices, buildings, shopping centres, residential spaces, and other commercial projects."
In the last 12 months, the company has got OCs for 5 projects, including Spaze Privy AT 4 (Sector 84), Spaze Tristaar (Sector 92), Spaze Corporate Park (Sector 69), Spaze Boulevard 1 (Sector 47), Spaze Apotel (Sector 47).
In another development, the Group leased out 43000 sq. ft. space to retail grocery chain DMart at its commercial project Spaze Edge situated in Sector 47, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. DMart is a one-stop supermarket that provides clients with a large choice of basic household and personal products all in one place.
Built across an area of 350000 sq. ft., Spaze Edge is considered one of the finest commercial centers in the NCR.
