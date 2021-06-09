Specialized Zoom-like smart hybrid fitness platform empowering gyms & trainers

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Covid-19 has resulted in major alterations within the fitness landscape; with members split between enjoying 'Workout at Home', while others preferring to still visit the studios. Actofit, an all-in-one digital platform for fitness studios, clubs & trainers is assisting businesses in this covid-induced shift.

Being used by more than 1k trainers, The Actofit Platform now allows club owners or fitness trainers deliver online fitness, track heart rate in both studio or remote classes, engage members with live leaderboards or friendly competitions within their community, collect payments online easily & maintain complete records, ultimately leading to quantifiable fitness progression for members, resulting in quality retention for clubs.

While live streams such as Zoom or Instagram Live have been at a rise, and expected to remain relevant beyond Covid-19, ordinary live streams don't allow trainers to monitor their clients heart rate or activity levels. The Actofit live stream allows all clients to pair their heart rate wearables/wrist wearables with the App so the trainers can motivate their performance remotely & members are motivated with a live rank based on their score. In addition to this, the members receive an instant workout report, access to historical progress trends, allowing trainers & their clients to make data-driven adjustments to their programs to hit each clients' goals & targets.

A live, wearable integrated, affordable training platform with built-in client management and revenue tracking solutions, is what will transform the online training journey for all trainers, feels the team at Actofit. CEO Pratik Saraogi says, "The future of fitness is not entirely physical or at-home; but blended between the two. It's going to require giving back the power to the instructor & the consumer. It'll rely on Virtual Trainers on Screens, connected sensors to detect form and intensity, group engagement & social aspects to give the community feel. We're glad to assist this shift, by providing the tools that trainers can use to measure users' fitness in real time and engage the users in the same way that we would in a physical location, with users having instant digital records of all workouts, and the trainers having access to their billing console to ensure online payments and manage business operations."

Pre-pandemic, the Actofit connected fitness suite, running on heart rate based workouts, deployed in Corporate Campus Gyms such as Samsung, GE, YesBank, Siemens, had seen a rise in fitness activities for their employees, apart from several commercial studios at Golds Gyms, Talwalkars, Chisel, SnapFitness to name a few.

Harnessing their experience in the high-tech fitness space, and their expertise with software solutions for major fitness chains, Actofit has targeted to bring affordable solutions to the masses, to bridge the gap between health and technology. As compared to the Cult.Fit online platform, which employ only a select few trainers to impart coaching at scale to masses, the Actofit Platform allows ALL coaches at scale to build their own brand, run their own business, be their own owners, and continue to keep their clients, without having to part their profits with anyone.

Actofit is a tech driven venture in the fitness space creating a connected ecosystem of wearables, gym & coach software, to deliver fitness to end-users. As a prime fit-tech player in India, Actofit relies on its digital platform that makes fitness coaching data-driven, engaging & quantifies progress to serve both the users and the coaches. With a strong focus on the accuracy of data via its own smart devices, Actofit manages end-to-end responsibility for the entire platform, and is majorly used by coaches in verticals such spinning, dance fitness, and HIIT classes.

