Spetrol, Warangal-based startup aspires to be 'Amazon' for fuel delivery in Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Warangal (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI/PNN): Spetrol, a Warangal-based startup, intends to be the 'Amazon' of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) door-to-door delivery by developing its energy distribution network to over 300 customers across sectors in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka by 2022-23.

Being Telangana's premier energy distribution startup, Spetrol is following government policy, which states that there is a significant demand for HSD for fixed equipment such as generator sets, earth moving equipment, heavy machinery used on building sites, mobile towers, and so on. Businesses who required fuel delivered had to contact for each delivery, which was a time-consuming process. An online automated fuel delivery service eventually becomes the logical choice.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs--Ram Budime and Neeharika Reddy, Spetrol is an online application to book fuel delivery across industries like logistics, real estate, hospitality, warehousing, and agriculture. The IoT-enabled transportation system minimise travel costs, logistics cost, and delivery time.

Spetrol's Ram Budime stated, "Spetrol is on track to increase its clientele to 300 customers across sectors and services over the next 10-15 months in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka." In the financial year 2022-23, we are targeting a business worth Rs 300 crores across industries."

Businesses who rely on machinery, backup generators, or a fleet of vehicles have already recognised the value of fuel delivery services. They lose time and money when they run out of fuel. Budime explained that when fleets and facilities grow, the requirement to acquire and stock additional gasoline increases.

Spetrol's Sirisha stated, "Spetrol is currently delivering 1,00,000 Ltrs of HSD per month in and around Warangal to mining and heavy machinery industries."

Spetrol's Android and iOS-based Mobile App offers a convenient and quick ordering system. It's as simple as ordering food online. Not only ordering, but users can also conveniently monitor their fuel usage in the app.

The company assures the greatest level of quality and safety by transporting diesel in tanks that have been pre-approved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO). Diesel is procured directly from the OMCs and transported in tankers which are equipped with tamper-proof electronic locks protected by cutting-edge geo fence technology that allows the tankers to be opened for decantation only when they arrive at the designated site.

The company ensures the highest level of quality and safety by delivering diesel in tanks that have been pre-approved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO). Diesel is purchased directly from OMCs and carried in tankers fitted with tamper-proof electronic locks and advanced geofencing technology that allows the tankers to be opened for decantation only when they arrive at the appropriate spot.

All the delivery trucks are enabled with an IoT solution that allows real-time monitoring and tracking, seamless logistics management, and reduced order fulfilment time.

Neeharika Reddy of Spetrol said, "We plan to expand the brand to future energies as well. When India has adopted Electric Vehicles (EVs), the company has plans to supply batteries to the machinery and vehicles running on electricity."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)