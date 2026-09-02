PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 1: SPJ True Realtyy, the real estate vertical of SPJ Group, has been honoured with the prestigious "Excellence in Realty & Infra" Award at the Times Realty Infrastructure Conclave Awards 2026, recognising its contribution to the evolving real estate and infrastructure landscape.

The award was received by Mr. Praveen Raina, Executive President - SPJ True Realtyy, at a ceremony held at Grand Hyatt, Gurugram. The award was facilitated by renowned Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Mitul Jain, Managing Director - SPJ Group, said, "This award is a proud moment for the entire SPJ family. It reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation and creating meaningful value in the real estate sector. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar and setting higher benchmarks."