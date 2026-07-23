Zest of 1 lemon, white pith removed (cut in large strips with a small sharp knife)

New Delhi [India], July 23: A good homemade spread is one of the easiest ways to add flavour, texture and wholesome goodness to everyday meals. Whether sweet, savoury or a little indulgent, these versatile recipes made with California walnuts are perfect for everything from breakfast toast and sandwiches to snack boards and desserts. Make a batch, store it in a jar, and enjoy delicious possibilities throughout the week.

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Salt to taste

Serving Suggestion: Spread on whole grain crackers or toast and top with toasted walnut pieces.

Preparations

1. Heat oil over medium heat in a medium saucepan.

2. Add onion and ginger and cook until soft. Add all remaining ingredients except vinegar and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat and simmer until the mixture thickens and reduces, about 30 minutes.

4. When chutney has thickened, stir in vinegar and season to taste with salt.

5. Allow to cool and remove bay leaf, cinnamon and lemon zest.

6. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator. Makes about 2 cups.

2. Cinnamon Fruit and California Walnut Spread