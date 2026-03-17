NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Nijigen no Mori Inc. (Head Office: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) is currently holding a limited-time collaboration event where guests can experience the world of TV anime "Attack on Titan" at Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" from Saturday, March 14, 2026 to Sunday, December 13, 2026. On opening day, a large number of guests visited the park, and the event received many enthusiastic comments, such as: "The multi-screen video at the end was incredibly powerful and captivating. I couldn't take my eyes off it." and "The smoke, lighting, and sound effects created a truly immersive experience, making us feel as if we were inside the world of the story." To mark the opening, a "Titan" that appears in the series itself even appeared right before the guests' eyes.

Throughout the event period, various campaigns and special initiatives are planned. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to experience the world of TV anime "Attack on Titan" both day and night. This event features two programs, a night event "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-" and a daytime event "Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori," allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" both day and night. In the night event, participants will walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest after dark, where projection mapping and immersive sound effects bring the world of "Attack on Titan" to life. Guests take on the role of new recruits and join Eren Yeager and others as they fight to reclaim freedom from the threat of the Titans. At the goal, participants will receive an original, Nijigen no Mori-exclusive card as a reward for their achievements.

In the daytime event, the first phase will be the "Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori," where participants collect stamps of the characters in original illustrations in a dedicated booklet. In addition, for the second phase, it has been decided that the "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest"- Nijigen mo Mori / At Home, a pair of mystery-solving events that can be enjoyed both at "Nijigen no Mori" and at home, will also be held. Participants will take on the role of subordinates to Hans Zoe, who is deeply devoted to Titan research, and experience a puzzle-solving game as they unravel a series of mysteries. The start date for the second phase will be announced at a later time.

Furthermore, in addition to Nijigen no Mori-exclusive original merchandise, original food items themed around characters such as Eren Yeager and Levi will also be newly introduced. About the TV Anime "Attack on Titan" "Attack on Titan" is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It was serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine (Kodansha) from 2009 to 2021, and the 34 compiled volumes have surpassed a cumulative total of 140 million copies in print worldwide. The manga has been published in 18 languages and over 180 countries and regions, and the anime series has won multiple awards overseas, earning devoted fans across the globe.

TV Anime"Attack on Titan" x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Overview Period: Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 13, 2026 Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori") Overview: The world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" will be recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Guests can enjoy the world of the anime through two events held by day and by night. 1. (Night Event) Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK - Beyond the Wall - Walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" brought to life through projection mapping and immersive sound effects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle to reclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for "beyond the walls" together with Eren Yeager and the members of the Survey Corps. At the goal, participants will receive an original card.

2. (Day Events) Phase 1:"Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori" Participants can collect stamps of four characters in original illustrations, located throughout Nijigen no Mori, in a special stamp booklet. All participants will receive a novelty postcard with an original design. Phase 2:"Attack on Titan Mystery Quest - Nijigen no Mori Edition / At-Home" Participants take on the role of subordinates to Hans Zoe, who is deeply immersed in Titan research, and experience a mystery-solving adventure as they work to unravel various puzzles. The start date will be announced at a later time. 3. Collaboration Merchandise Newly illustrated original artwork of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin and others will appear as can badges and acrylic stands. In addition, a total of 36 original items packed with fun references for fans will be available, including goods such as "Captain Levi's Quote Momo" and Armin's "An Endless Lifetime's Worth of Salt."

4. Collaboration Food The collaboration food lineup includes "Eren's Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl," inspired by Eren's burning hatred and resolve against the Titans; "Sasha's Sneak-Eating Plate," featuring ingredients she secretly snacked on; and "Mikasa's Warm Red Scarf Cake," inspired by her iconic red scarf. In addition, collaboration drinks such as "Captain Levi's After-Cleaning Tea au Lait," perfect for a relaxing break after tidying up, will be offered, for a total of 11 items. Ticket Information (Tax Included) * Admission ticket prices for "Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-" may vary depending on the period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

* Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult) for admission. * Admission is free for children aged 4 and under for "Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK - Beyond the Walls-." * Admission tickets for "Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-" are for designated time slots. Business Hours (Night Event) 18:30-22:00 (last entry 20:30) (Day Events) Weekdays: 13:00-17:00 (last entry 17:30) Weekends and holidays: 10:00-17:00 (last entry 17:30) Business hours are subject to change depending on the season. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details. Notes: The above information is current as of the date of release and is subject to change. Tickets:www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/FJwHR7DnL7/

Official Website:nijigennomori.com/awaji_shingeki/ Inquiries: Nijigen no Mori Inc."Nijigen no Mori" Management Office Tel: +81-799-64-7061 ©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)