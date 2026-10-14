SMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 13: SPRODE INDIA has announced the final phase of its ten year JMGO anniversary programme in India, under which the first 100 eligible customers will be able to pre-book the flagship JMGO N3 Ultimate 4K RGB triple-laser projector at a special anniversary price, together with a complimentary 100-inch SPRODE RAYLITH™ Vision Amplification Screen carrying an MRP of ₹1.25 lakh. The anniversary price will be disclosed when public pre-booking opens at 11:30 am on October 15, 2026. Together, the N3 Ultimate-featuring what JMGO describes as the world's first 3-in-1 integrated optical system with an AI-powered motorised gimbal-and RAYLITH™ form one complete premium projection system.

The seven-day public pre-booking window will remain open until October 21, 2026, unless the entire allocation is reserved earlier. Programme information and access to the pre-booking process will be available through www.sprodeindia.com, the official JMGO India Facebook page at facebook.com/jmgoindia and Instagram at instagram.com/jmgoindia. SPRODE INDIA and JMGO describe the initiative as their "10-Year Anniversary Thank You India Offer," marking a decade since SPRODE INDIA introduced JMGO projectors to the Indian market in 2016 and recognising the love and support received from customers across the country. Customers requiring a larger installation will have the option to upgrade from the complimentary 100-inch RAYLITH™ screen to a 120-inch version by paying the applicable upgrade charge.

The JMGO N3 Ultimate's integrated optical system combines 0.88-1.7:1 optical zoom, four-way lens shift and an AI-powered motorised gimbal within a single architecture. The optical zoom enables the projected image size to be adjusted without digitally rescaling it, while four-way lens shift repositions the image optically without requiring the projector body to be moved. The motorised gimbal physically redirects projection through 360 degrees horizontally and 150 degrees vertically. Together, these technologies are designed to provide greater control over projector placement, image size and alignment while reducing dependence on digital correction, which can affect usable resolution and brightness. The projector is powered by JMGO's MALC™ 5.0 RGB triple-laser optical engine. Its stated specifications include 4K UHD resolution, brightness of up to 5,800 ISO lumens, 110 per cent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut, approximately Delta E 0.7 colour accuracy and a claimed contrast ratio of 20,000:1.

The N3 Ultimate integrates Google TV and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, providing access to compatible streaming services and high-dynamic-range content through a unified entertainment platform. Its AI Spatial Memory function can retain viewing and positioning settings associated with familiar locations. Autofocus, automatic screen alignment, smart obstacle avoidance and Optical Image Optimisation are intended to simplify setup when the projector is repositioned or moved between rooms. The SPRODE RAYLITH™ Vision Amplification Screen forms the viewing-surface component of the complete system. While the projector generates the image, the projection surface influences how its contrast, colour separation and visual depth are perceived under real-world lighting conditions.

RAYLITH™ uses a multilayer reflective Fresnel optical structure designed to direct more useful projected light towards the viewing area while helping manage ambient light arriving from other directions. In a correctly planned installation, the system is intended to provide a more controlled and higher-contrast viewing experience than projection onto an ordinary wall or screen. The RAYLITH™ screen also incorporates a speckle-reduction design developed for compatible RGB laser projectors. Its flexible optical surface is installed on a foldable fixed frame, enabling the screen to be transported compactly and assembled at the installation location. Projector distance, screen orientation, viewing position and the direction and intensity of ambient light remain important to the final result. SPRODE INDIA will therefore provide installation and placement guidance for eligible systems.

"When SPRODE introduced JMGO to India in 2016, projection was still largely viewed as a technology intended for use in a dark room," said Sayan Majumder of SPRODE INDIA's Technology Showcase Team of SPRODE . "The N3 Ultimate demonstrates how far projection engineering has advanced, but the quality of the final experience also depends on the surface that receives the image. Bringing the N3 Ultimate and RAYLITH™ together allows us to address both sides of premium projection: how the image is positioned and how it is ultimately experienced." Existing verified SPRODE-JMGO customers have received priority access ahead of the public opening. Following verification against SPRODE INDIA's internal customer records, eligible existing customers will also qualify for 45 days of additional warranty over the standard warranty, accessories worth ₹10,000 and a ₹10,000 cashback coupon, subject to the applicable terms and conditions. These loyalty privileges are additional to the standard anniversary programme.

Customers wishing to evaluate the complete projection system may request a demonstration at the JMGO INDIA Experience Centre in Kolkata. Demonstrations will cover optical zoom, four-way lens shift, motorised gimbal movement, intelligent alignment, AI Spatial Memory and the viewing characteristics of the RAYLITH™ screen. Pre-booking assistance will be available through SPRODE INDIA website and on WhatsApp at +91 70446 83789. Allocation, eligibility and all anniversary privileges remain subject to availability and the published terms and conditions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)