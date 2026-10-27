PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26: SRH University, a leading private university in Germany, has commenced its Winter Semester 2026/27, welcoming students from India and other international markets across its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. With growing interest among Indian students in international education that combines academic learning with practical experience, the German university continues to offer programmes designed to help students build industry-relevant skills and prepare for careers in an increasingly globalised workplace. The new semester spans disciplines including Business and Law, Engineering, Computer and Data Science, Applied AI, Business Psychology, Health, Design and Architecture, with more than 100 state-accredited, English-taught degree programmes available to international students. Guided by its CORE Principle, SRH University combines intensive learning, practical application and continuous assessment, supported by small-group teaching and close engagement with industry. Students benefit from a practice-oriented education designed to build career-ready skills, alongside an international learning environment with students from more than 140 countries. International students with university access in their home country can enter Bachelor's degree programmes directly, while foundation options are available for those who require additional preparation. With flagship campuses in Berlin and Heidelberg, SRH University combines an international education with access to two of Germany's leading academic, business and innovation hubs.

Germany has seen a significant increase in student mobility from India in recent years. According to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), 59,419 Indian students were enrolled at German higher education institutions in 2024/25, more than double the 28,905 recorded in 2020. This growing interest is also reflected in SRH University's Indian student community, with more than 2,000 Indian students currently enrolled across its programmes. Programmes in Engineering, Computer Science, IT, Data Science, Business Administration and MBA, and Supply Chain are among the popular choices among Indian students. "For Indian students, studying in Germany can offer the opportunity to gain an international education while developing skills relevant to a global career. At SRH University, we combine classroom learning with practical experiences to help students understand how their knowledge can be applied in professional settings. As the new semester begins, we look forward to welcoming students to an international and practice-oriented learning environment that supports their academic and professional development," said Ajith Mohan, Director for India, SRH University.

"Higher education is evolving alongside the needs of students and the global economy. At SRH University, we believe that academic knowledge is most valuable when students can apply it in real-world contexts. Our focus is therefore on combining academic depth with practical competence, international perspectives, AI, and close engagement with industry. By strengthening our flagship campuses in Berlin and Heidelberg, and developing Leipzig as an additional core campus with a strong focus on biotechnology from 2028, we are investing in the future of education and in the learning environments, technologies and career opportunities we offer to students from Germany and around the world," said Oana Lelcu, Global Strategy Director, SRH University.

SRH University has consolidated its international recruitment across five campuses, with Berlin and Heidelberg serving as flagship locations offering its broadest English-taught programme portfolios and receiving priority for investment in facilities and student services. Leipzig, Dresden and Gera continue as core campuses, offering selected English-taught programmes and regional advantages. This focused approach enables SRH University to build deeper programme portfolios with broader elective choices and stronger peer cohorts, while strengthening student services such as housing support and career guidance. It also supports more efficient investment and provides long-term clarity for recruitment partners through a stable and committed campus network. As the Winter Semester 2026/27 commences, students joining SRH University will become part of an international learning environment comprising nearly 10,000 students from more than 140 countries.

About SRH University SRH University is a private university with 5 locations across Germany, nearly 10,000 students from more than 140 countries, and a portfolio of around 100+ degree programmes. It is part of the non-profit foundation group SRH, one of Germany's largest providers of education and healthcare. With more than 50 years of experience in higher education, SRH University aims to provide access to high-quality education and train the skilled professionals of tomorrow. SRH University places great importance on openness, diversity, and contemporary educational concepts that combine in-person and online teaching. Together with SRH Distance Learning University and EBS University of Business and Law, more than 20,000 students are currently enrolled at SRH universities.

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