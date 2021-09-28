Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy, Indore held online conference on genetic-based pharmaceutical formulations sponsored by AICTE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)[India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy, Indore held Two days Online National Conference on the theme of Genetic Based Pharmaceutical formulations. It was sponsored by AICTE, New Delhi

Despite many differences in body types and genetic disposition, everyone is likely to receive the same medical care for a given disease following a standard medical protocol during the sickness. Modern medicine has been using the "one-size-fits-all" approach to medication that has supported broad population averages but there has been a constant attempt to customise healthcare with medical decisions, treatments and practices based on the patient's genetics and body type.

This approach called "Precision and Personalized Medicine" was the topic of this two day AICTE Sponsored Online National Conference on the theme of "Precision Medicine: Current Scenario and Future Aspects" held on 24th-25th September, 2021 by Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy (SAIP).

The conference was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Professor Shailendra Saraf (Vice President, Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi), Guest of honour Professor Rajendra B. Kakade (Advisor, AICTE, New Delhi) and Dr. Rao V.S.V. Vadlamudi (President, Commonwealth Pharmacists Association).

Chief Guest Professor Shailendra Saraf Vice President, Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi enlightened the guests and delegates about the importance of Precision Medicine with the example of Charak Samhita which quoted, "Every individual is different from another and hence should be considered as a different entity" and also mentioned how concept of Precision Medicine (Genetic Based Pharmaceutical formulations) was already found in Ayurveda and Natural Medicine for 500 years in India and the same concept now lays foundation for Modern Pharmaceutical Research of the future."

Guest of honour, Professor Rajendra B. Kakade (Advisor, AICTE, New Delhi) spoke about the contribution and importance of All India Technical Education in Pharmacy amongst the guests and participants. Guest of honour, Dr. Rao.VSV. Vadlamudi (President, Commonwealth Pharmacists Association) also shared his wisdom on the topic with the delegates and participants.

The Chief Patron of the Conference Mr. Kinshuk Trivedi General Secretary, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy said, "It has been a constant endeavour at SAIP to create an exceptional learning environment driven by research and innovation, and it is through conference and deliberations like these that has resulted in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy emerging as the best pharmacy institute of Madhya Pradesh."

Prof. Saraf (Vice President, PCI) also urged the delegates and speakers to produce a Conference White Paper on Precision Medicine which can be submitted to Pharmacy Council of India so that the subject can be included in the regular curriculum of pharmacy students.

More than 450 participants from different states of the country participated in the conference and more than 150 participants in their poster presentations apprised all the delegates about the progress in precision medicine through research outcomes.

Invited distinguished speakers from the pharmacy world like Prof. S. P. Vyas (Ex-Professor and Head, Dr. Harisingh Gour University, Sagar) Dr. Sarika Jalan Professor (Indian Institute of Technology, Indore) Dr. Vivekanandan Kalaselvan (Senior Principal Scientific Officer, Indian Pharmacopoeial Commission, New Delhi) Professor Sunil Dhaneshwar (Pro-Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Lucknow) Professor O. P. Katare (Professor, Punjab University, Chandigarh) Professor N.K. Jain (Ex-Professor and Head, Dr. Harisingh Gaur University, Sagar) Dr. Divya (Senior Application Scientist, Altem Technology Pvt. Ltd., Karnataka) were apprised about implementation of modern technology and therapies like nanomedicine, genomic variations, liposomes, artificial intelligence and materiovigilance in the field of Pharmacy.

Prof. S. C. Chaturvedi (Director), Dr. Gaurav Kant Saraogi (Principal) and Dr. Sudha Vengurlekar (Dean Research, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy, Indore) were also present in the inauguration programme. Mr. Sunil Dwivedi (Vice-Principal, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy, Indore) gave the vote of thanks.

