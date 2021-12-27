Sri Preethaji guides to go beyond the mind to witness consciousness at Bodhi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): Hundreds of people from all across India became a part of a self-awakening experience offered by Sri Preethaji, in Bodhi, a three-day spiritual course, starting from Friday, 24th December in the heart of Hyderabad.

Bodhi is a spiritual course, specially curated by Sri Preethaji, focusing on the transcendental journeys leading to better self-awareness, lasting love in relationships, and conscious wealth creation.

Over 800 participants took part in the transformational journey to a better understanding of self and the world we live in. Despite challenging situations enwrapping the world, seekers assembled at Shilpakala Vedika Shilaparaman, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad to experience the engrossment and immersion into wisdom and processes, led by Sri Preethaji.

It was an incredible experience to witness so many dedicated people go through their awakening journeys, while also respecting the covid guidelines and maintaining social distancing. The spiritual aura generated by the presence of Sri Preethaji turned the blaring city into a peaceful enchantment of a forest.

Everyone applauded Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji for wanting all Bodhi participants to become "Buddhas driving an eco-friendly Benz with their loved ones." Sri Preethaji encouraged on the path of waking with your loved ones, alluding to a level of consciousness untouched by life's ups and downs as "Buddha." She guided everyone in achieving such equanimity, which generates prosperity and well-being for both oneself and the Earth.

Historically, it has been considered that to be enlightened, one must be detached, however, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji argue that enlightenment must influence loved ones far more than the world. As a result, your inner state and achievements must have an impact on your loved ones. Bodhi was packed with phenomenal wisdom on the many states of Awakened consciousness and how they affect the brain.

Day two of Bodhi witnessed the sublime, mystic Deeksha where the seekers were acquainted with the childhood traumas they carried in their bodies. Everyone in the Deeksha with Sri Preethaji was enveloped in a divine environment. Shilpakala Vedika was drenched in tears of gratitude and utter quiet as the seekers emerged from the Deeksha, fully rejuvenated, and walked out into the glorious afternoon.

Bodhi was a transformative journey that assisted everyone in awakening themselves. Sri Preethaji's unique discoveries and transcendental experiences inspired everyone to great success, lasting love in relationships, and conscious wealth creation. Bodhi emphasized the divine science of transformation and discovering spiritual solutions to life's most pressing issues. Everyone was reawakened to the unbroken tranquillity and flow of existence.

Sri Preethaji is a modern-day sage and spiritual philosopher. She, with her husband Sri Krishnaji, co-founded Ekam Kshetra, a celestial arena for self-realization and God-realization, with millions of devotees worldwide.

Sri Preethaji is a spiritual leader revered around the world for her great blessings, profound wisdom, deep processes, and, most notably, her mystic infinite field meditation.

Bodhi was an odyssey of meditation, awakening, Joyous interaction, and mindful learning.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)