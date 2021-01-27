Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's holistic approach to childcare, including dealing with fever

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): The only hospital in the Coimbatore city accredited by the National Neonatology Forum, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, provides paediatric multispeciality care catering to all childhood disorders.

Their Tertiary Care Center delivers holistic paediatric and neonatal critical care services under a single roof. Keeping in mind the need to have correct information on child care, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has taken the initiative to provide advice on how to care for babies with fever, and how high a fever is too high for babies and toddlers.

"Children with fever and warning signs like breathlessness, seizures, rash, persistent vomiting, refusal to feed, inconsolable cry or drowsiness should seek medical attention immediately. Fever in babies less than three months of age and a temperature of more than 102°F in children between three months to three years of age is a cause for concern. Fever that persists for more than 3 days in a child warrants a detailed evaluation," said Dr V Shobi Anandi, Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Endocrinologist at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.

Infants don't come with a manual on how to take care of and manage them. A parent's new bundle of joy can't really tell what's wrong, so parents are left running and wondering whether there may be anything to worry about with every scream or reaction.

There's a lot of advice out there on parenting. But, parents should never feel bad for calling the doctor if anything just doesn't seem right with their child or if they have questions. Keep in mind that only basic knowledge is given in the following advice. It is not a substitution for a competent medical opinion in any way. For more details, always consult a professional or a known doctor.

Although parents can sense a temperature difference by feeling it alone, it is not an exact diagnosis of fever. If parents think their baby has a fever, take the temperature of the baby with a thermometer. Standard temperature floats around 98.6°F (37°C) somewhere. This temperature can differ slightly between morning and night. Body temperatures are normally lower in the afternoon and in the evening when babies wake up. Infants under three months of age with fever have to be medically treated to check if there is any underlying cause immediately. Use a digital multi-use thermometer rectally to obtain the most precise temperature of the baby.

A fever is normally a symptom of an underlying medical condition. For many reasons, a child can develop fever, including:

* A viral

* A bacteria infection

* Few vaccines

* Colds

* Infections of the ear

* Air infections like respiratory syncytial viruses (RSVs) or croup

* Flu

* Pneumonia

* Roseola

* Infections of the throat

* Infections of the blood, bowel, and urinary tract

* A separate medical condition

Fevers can lead to dehydration if a baby is not drinking water or is vomiting due to their illness. Younger children can get dehydrated rapidly. Symptoms of dehydration are:

* crying without tears

* dry mouth

* fewer wet diapers

Some parents fear that the fever is dangerous, but it's almost never the case. Fever is an indication that a child is battling an illness. The underlying infection may be dangerous, and many infections need antibiotics or other medication, but the fever itself is only a symptom. Treating the fever will not cause the infection to go away. Caretakers should instead look at the fever as a warning that the baby's immune system is battling the infection.

For this reason, their child should be closely watched for signs of complications. Infections can be especially serious in infants, and so it is important to see a specialist for a fever or other symptoms of infection in very young babies, such as trouble breathing or extreme congestion. When a child is uncomfortable and doesn't sleep, eat, or play comfortably, it's fine to wait to see if the fever goes away by itself.

Babies under three months of age do not have fully developed immune systems, this raises the risk of infections such as bacterial meningitis and pneumonia. It is critical that they be assessed promptly to avoid life-threatening complications. Call a doctor immediately if the child has blood in his or her vomit or stool, has trouble breathing, or has seizures, or limps.

If parents experience any of the following signs with the child, it is fine to consult a doctor just to be sure:

* Refuses to feed multiple times in a row.

* Has diarrhea and vomits

* Has a cold that doesn't improve and worsens.

* sudden rashes

* Has symptoms of dehydration

* Has drainage of the ear.

* Does not stop crying

Questions regarding minor symptoms, such as cough, intermittent diarrhea, and agitation, should typically wait until regular office hours, so if the child is behaving oddly, do not hesitate to contact a doctor immediately (or) visit the nearby hospital. If one is away from consulting a doctor, one can consult a doctor online through digital aggregators (or) hospitals that provide online consultation like Apollo, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, etc.

If there is confusion about which hospital to choose and where to consult a doctor, we recommend this 1000-bedded multi-specialty hospital in service for 45 years - h https://www.sriramakrishnahospital.com/ offers online consultations where one can consult their doctors online by booking an appointment through the website. It is really important to get medical advice from a doctor because anything as simple as diarrhea can turn into a serious condition. When one calls in, please have the following details on hand:

* The child's immunization history.

* Names and doses of every medication, prescription, and over-the-counter medicine the baby has taken.

* Any medical issues that a child might have.

* Body temperature.

But while it's important to know when a parent should go to the doctor, it's just as important to know when one should relax and have better control over the situation. A parent would be able to manage a child's illness at home if:

* Fever lasts less than 3 to 5 days, given the little one is behaving like themselves.

* Observe their eating, drinking, and playing habits to see if they are at their normal level of activity. Yet it is predicted that they will be slightly more tired than normal.

* Fever is below 38°C in children three months to three years of age or below 39°C in older children. (Of course, this is if there are no other signs of trouble.) Temperatures in this range are normal and do not generally signify an emergency.

* The child will have a low-grade fever following immunization. A mild temperature in the first few days after shots is not usually a cause for alarm.

Chances are, the little one's going to have a lot of fevers in their lifetime. Pay attention to the number on the thermometer, but also to the kids. If they behave normally and drink enough fluids, their fever goes down relatively quickly. Parents should relax and attempt recovery steps at home, such as giving them a warm bath. Otherwise, get in touch with a doctor for emergency care and get things sorted out.

Major hospitals like Sri Ramakrishna Hospital have enforced enhanced safety protocols and house dedicated experts for pediatrics. They also offer online consultations if one lives far away or is worried about COVID-19. Don't hesitate to call 7970 108 108 or visit the website if there are any concerns.

