Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals Introduces India's First Revolutionary Pulse Field Ablation Technology for Treatment of Heart Rhythm Disorders

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13: Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals is proud to announce the launch of India's first revolutionary Pulse Field Ablation (PFA) technology integrated with the advanced CARTO™ 3 System Version 8 and CARTO ELEVATE™ Module, marking a major milestone in advanced cardiac electrophysiology and arrhythmia treatment in India. The launch event will be held on Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals under the leadership of Prof. Dr. V. S. Ramchandra, Chief of Cardiology & Electrophysiology, along with Dr. Biju Govind, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Bharani Velam, Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Dr. Prakash Nanjaiah, Chief Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon & proctor for minimally invasive cardiac surgery for Atrial Fibrillation, and the distinguished cardiology and electrophysiology team.

The newly introduced platform combines advanced 3D electro-anatomical mapping, intracardiac and echocardiographic imaging, and next-generation Pulse Field Ablation (PFA) technology for the treatment of complex heart rhythm disorders including Atrial Fibrillation (AF), Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), atrial flutter, and other complex arrhythmias. Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals becomes the first hospital in India to introduce this revolutionary PFA technology for Atrial Fibrillation Ablation, enabling safer, faster, and more precise procedures. Key Highlights of the Technology - Revolutionary Pulse Field Ablation (PFA) technology for Atrial Fibrillation treatment - Advanced 3D cardiac mapping with CARTO™ 3 System Version 8 - Integration with intracardiac echocardiographic imaging for highly precise patient-specific mapping

- Enhanced workflow through CARTO ELEVATE™ Module and Enhanced CONFIDENSE™ mapping - Advanced signal identification and high-density multipolar mapping capabilities The PFA technology significantly advances electrophysiology care by enabling: - Markedly reduced procedure times - A much safer treatment approach compared to conventional ablation procedures [no damage to surrounding critical structures such as nerves, arteries, and food pipe (esophagus)] - Painless minimally invasive procedure - Same-day discharge in suitable patients The launch also establishes Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals as an Advanced Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Centre equipped with cutting-edge electrophysiology infrastructure and next-generation cardiac rhythm management systems. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. V. S. Ramchandra, Chief of Cardiology & Electrophysiology, and Chairman, Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals said:

"The introduction of India's first Pulse Field Ablation technology integrated with CARTO™ 3 System Version 8 is a transformative step in electrophysiology care. This advanced platform enables highly precise, faster, and safer treatment for complex arrhythmias with improved workflow efficiency and patient outcomes." Dr. Biju Govind, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, added: "This revolutionary technology strengthens our ability to deliver world-class minimally invasive arrhythmia treatment with greater safety, faster recovery, and enhanced patient comfort." Dr. Prakash Nanjappa, who recently performed the first Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) clip procedure in the Telugu States and is a proctor for minimally invasive surgical procedures for Atrial Fibrillation, said:

"Electrophysiologists across advanced countries are rapidly transitioning towards Pulse Field Ablation technology (PFA) because of its safety, precision and speed. It is highly commendable that Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals is the first in India to introduce this groundbreaking technology for the benefit of patients." The launch reinforces Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals commitment to bringing globally advanced cardiac technologies and innovative heart rhythm treatment solutions to patients in India. For More Details Please Visit: Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals call: 1800 412 9271 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)