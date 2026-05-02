HT Syndication Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) is proud to announce that its distinguished alumnus of Genetic Engineering, Dr. Neeraj Lal, has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Searle Scholars Program award for 2026. This highly competitive recognition places him among an elite group of early-career scientists worldwide identified for their exceptional potential to drive transformative advances in science. Dr. Lal, currently a principal investigator at Monell Chemical Senses Center and the Department of Neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania, has been honored for his pioneering research on the mechanisms underlying extreme physiological adaptations in hibernating Arctic ground squirrels. His work aims to unlock critical biological insights that could pave the way for innovative treatments for metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

The Searle Scholars Program supports outstanding young faculty in chemistry and the biomedical sciences who have recently launched independent research careers. Each awardee receives $450,000 in flexible funding over a three-year period to pursue bold, high-impact scientific inquiry. The selection process is notably rigorous--this year, 207 applications from 141 leading global institutions were reviewed, with only 15 scientists selected. Established in 1981, the program has awarded over $167 million in research funding. Its alumni network includes 85 members elected to the National Academy of Sciences, USA, 20 recipients of the MacArthur Fellowship, and two Nobel Laureates in Chemistry--underscoring the extraordinary prestige associated with the award.

Dr. Lal's achievement marks a significant milestone not only in his career but also for SRM IST and the broader Indian scientific community. His recognition reflects the strength of academic training and research culture fostered at SRM IST, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing globally impactful scholars. Commenting on this achievement, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor of SRM IST, said: "We are immensely proud of Dr. Neeraj Lal for this remarkable global recognition. Being named a Searle Scholar is a testament to his scientific excellence, dedication, and the spirit of innovation that we strive to cultivate at SRM IST. His groundbreaking research holds immense promise for advancing human health, and we are confident that he will continue to make contributions of lasting global significance. Dr. Lal's success serves as an inspiration to our students and faculty, reaffirming our mission to empower future leaders in science and technology. More significantly, his continued engagement with students at SRM provides access to global talent for our students".

Dr. Neeraj said, "I'm deeply grateful for my training at SRM. The strong foundation in both theory and hands-on research played a crucial role in shaping my path. What makes SRM special is its commitment to pairing rigorous training with real opportunities--I'm fortunate to be a product of that environment." SRM IST extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Neeraj Lal on this exceptional accomplishment. With a legacy of Searle Scholars advancing to the highest echelons of scientific achievement, the university expresses strong confidence that his continued contributions may one day place him among the ranks of globally celebrated scientific leaders, further elevating the impact of Indian science on the world stage.

ABOUT SRMIST SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating. Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)