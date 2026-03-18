All participants at the first international conference on nursing held at SRM College of Nursing

HT Syndication Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18: "Cultural competency is not a soft skill; it's the foundation of truly patient-centred healthcare," said Dr. Jothi Clara Micheal, Founder of Healthbridge and former Country Director of Nursing at Gleneagles Hospitals, India, while addressing the inauguration of the 1st International Conference on Cultural Competence in Nursing - Embracing Diversity for Global Health Equity organised by SRM College of Nursing, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The conference was inaugurated on 17 March 2026 at the Hippocrates Auditorium, SRM Medical College Campus, Kattankulathur. Nursing faculty, healthcare professionals, researchers, and students participated in the programme to deliberate on the role of cultural competence in nursing education and patient care. The conference witnessed registrations from across the country, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur, Jammu, AIIMS Patna, and Odisha, reflecting its wide national reach.

Delivering the felicitation address, Prof. Dr. R. Jayanthi, Dean (Medical), SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, said, "Nursing today goes beyond treatment; it is about understanding people. Guided by Tiruvalluvar's four pillars of healing, the patient, the treating doctor, the medicine, and the nurse and other supporting staff, nurses connect care with compassion, culture, and communication to deliver equitable healthcare for all." Prof. (Dr.) Helen Shaji J. C., Dean, SRM College of Nursing, noted, "Cultural competence in nursing is the need of the hour. It enables nurses to deliver respectful, inclusive care across diverse cultures, bridge gaps in access, and advance global health equity."

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Shauna Houk, University Teaching Fellow and Associate Director for Undergraduate Studies Academics at Dalhousie University, Canada, said, "When knowledge is shared, healthcare evolves. In these spaces of collective learning, nurses remain at the frontline, driving care with compassion, skill, and a deep commitment to equity and justice." Prof. Ruth Martin-Misener, Director of the School of Nursing and Assistant Dean (Research), Faculty of Health, Dalhousie University, Canada, said, "Research is not just discovery; it is about understanding people, cultures, and context. True global health equity begins when research is inclusive, reflective, and shaped with the people it serves."

During the programme, the conference souvenir was released by the dignitaries on the dais. The conference features lectures and research presentations focusing on cultural competence in nursing practice and healthcare delivery. Conducted in hybrid mode, the conference includes sessions by national and international speakers, addressing key themes in cultural competence, healthcare education, and contemporary nursing practice. ABOUT SRM SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2025 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 11th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur and Acharapakkam (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in. SRMIST Contact: Devadeep Konwar Director - Communications Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)