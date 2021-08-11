Srujna Charitable Trust to organize 'Power Woman of the Year Award' co-sponsored by NorthStar Events

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): 'Power Woman of the Year Award', is an initiative of (https://www.instagram.com/srujnango/)Srujna Charitable Trust to honor unsung women heroes who have done exceptional work for the service of others.
This year, the award ceremony is co-sponsored by NorthStar Events-your partner in organisation sports and health events in corporates, community and society. It is going to be hosted virtually on the 15th of August at 16:00 hrs IST.
"Women work not just for themselves but for the benefit of their families and communities and this award is a celebration of that spirit," says Jyotika Bhatia, CEO and Co-founder Srujna. Srujna is a not-for-profit empowering over 10,000 women across India with livelihood support for the past 10 years. According to a detailed report by India Spend, the pandemic has reduced the women's workforce participation by 13% in India, which was already amongst the world's lowest. The barriers to entry for women impacted by poverty are so high and so complex that most women are left with little option but to do the menial wage work available.
"I am very excited to meet all the women changemakers," says the Chief Guest Sandip Soparrkar, who is a Bollywood Choreographer, Actor, Columnist, RJ, a TEDx speaker, and above all a humanitarian. Srujna is changing this, by being a bridge between the market and the women. Through its 'Make' program, it upskills the women and provides them with the knowledge to be relevant today. Through the 'Market' program, it provides work opportunities in the form of job orders, client connections, or placement opportunities for women. These programs reduce the entry barriers and open gates of economic participation for women.
In 2021, Srujna assisted 3.5 lakh people through their COVID relief support program in which they undertook grain distribution, emergency medical support, mask distribution, and sanitization kit distribution to the underprivileged communities in India. The sustainability of impact is a result of creating local work opportunities by tapping into the local consumption market. For example, the community centers produce masks which are then distributed within the community. Even the food grains distributed were from a local women farmer. Many food production units produce papads and pickles which are sold locally and consumed within the community.
The vision of Srujna is to be the largest a not-for-profit platform enabling women impacted by poverty to earn a respectable income, across India. Adapting to the new normal, they are developing a tech training platform to increase the reach and spread its impact to all corners of the country.
This story is provided by News Voir.
