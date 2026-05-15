VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading forward-integrated player in refrigerants and industrial gases, announced its audited financial results for Q4 & FY26, delivering resilient growth despite elevated volatility across global energy markets, crude oil prices, and supply-chain disruptions. The Company's performance was supported by strong operational execution, proactive inventory planning, expanding specialty gas infrastructure, and continued progress on its backward integration roadmap. Strategic & Operational Highlights: - Continued expansion across specialty gases, semiconductor gases, helium processing, and HFO infrastructure to strengthen presence in high-growth industrial applications. - Environmental Clearance received for the proposed 10,000 MT per annum R-32 manufacturing facility at Bhilwara, Rajasthan, strengthening backward integration and raw material security.

- R-32 manufacturing project remains on track for commencement by October 2026. - Strengthened sourcing network, inventory planning, and operational contingency mechanisms helped maintain supply continuity despite geopolitical and logistics-related disruptions. - Strategic initiatives are expected to support targeted revenue CAGR of 30-35% over the next three years along with margin improvement of 3-4% over the medium term. Management Commentary: Mr. Shazad Rustomji, Managing Director & CEO, said: "We are pleased to report a resilient operational and financial performance for FY26 despite increasing volatility across global energy and supply-chain markets. During FY26, the Company reported Total Revenue of ₹434.12 crores, reflecting a YoY growth of 14.40%, while EBITDA increased by 23.34% to ₹61.35 crores and PAT increased by 35.61% to ₹43.84 crores, demonstrating the strength of our operating model and execution capabilities.

Recent geopolitical developments, including disruptions and trade uncertainties across the Middle East region, rising crude oil prices, and evolving global logistics challenges, have created supply-side pressures across multiple industrial sectors. Anticipating such volatility, Stallion India Fluorochemicals had proactively strengthened its sourcing network, inventory planning, and operational contingency mechanisms, enabling the Company to maintain supply continuity and execution stability across key customer industries. A key long-term growth driver for the Company remains the proposed 10,000 MT R-32 manufacturing facility at Bhilwara, Rajasthan, for which Environmental Clearance has already been received. The project strengthens backward integration, enhances supply-chain security, supports import substitution, and positions Stallion to capitalize on the growing transition toward low-GWP refrigerants."

Outlook: SIFL remains focused on strengthening its integrated industrial gas platform through strategic investments across specialty gases, semiconductor gases, helium processing, and backward integration initiatives. The Company continues to deepen its presence across high-growth industrial applications while enhancing operational resilience, supply-chain stability, and long-term margin profile. With strong execution capabilities, expanding infrastructure, and increasing focus on high-value gas applications, Stallion India Fluorochemicals is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities across refrigeration, semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial manufacturing sectors. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)