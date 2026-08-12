PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam, Founder & CEO of Stan Ventures, has contributed ₹2 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, reaffirming his commitment to supporting public welfare initiatives and contributing to the well-being of communities across the state.

At the Chief Minister's residence, Stan Ventures' Founder & CEO, Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam, met the Hon'ble Chief Minister and presented a bank cheque of ₹2 crore as a donation to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

For Pradeep Kumaar Rajarathinam, the gesture reflects his belief that business success comes with a responsibility to give back to society. The contribution is part of a larger CSR initiative aimed at supporting communities and public welfare efforts. Tamil Nadu has been an important part of his entrepreneurial journey, and he sees the initiative as a way to give back to the state and contribute to the welfare of its people.