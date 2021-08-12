Stanza Living certified 'Safe Place to Stay' and 'Safe Place to Cook' by leading quality auditor Equinox Labs

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir): Stanza Living, India's top managed accommodation brand, has become the first operator to be certified 'Safe Place to Stay' in an authoritative assessment by leading quality audit firm Equinox Labs.

The company also received a 'Safe Place to Cook' certification that benchmarks its state-of-the-art kitchen infrastructure against leading hospitality brands. Equinox Labs, which carried out comprehensive checks on the company's operations and service delivery system is a 15-year-old leader in Air, Water and Food Safety Auditing in India.

To test the company's preparedness, Equinox Labs undertook a comprehensive review process. On 100+ points covering maintenance, sanitation, housekeeping, waste disposal, facility design, staff hygiene, training, and quality checks, Stanza Living properties were thoroughly tested.

Additionally, quality assurance and regulatory compliances for the company's food preparation operations across proprietary kitchens, contactless delivery service etc. was found to be meticulous.

Stanza Living, which had launched an extensive COVID-Combat Ready framework early last year has been working to create a truly reliable, consistent and quality living experience for its residents. Which means, whether someone chooses to stay at a Stanza Living property in Bengaluru or pre-books in Pune, order breakfast in Delhi, or has dinner in Indore, they should all be able to enjoy a Stanza Living-style hospitality, carefree.

Speaking on this milestone, Anindya Dutta, MD & Co-founder of Stanza Living said, "We want to be the obvious choice of stay for anyone who moves to a new city. In today's context, this becomes even more critical as people are looking to anchor themselves in a place that feels as safe, comfortable, and protected as the home they are leaving. That's why our first priority, with the onset of the pandemic, was to fortify our residences and create even more rigorous operating procedures for the safety and health of our residents and our people. We are proud to see our measures receiving the stamp of approval from a leading safety standards auditor like Equinox Labs."

Ashwin Bhadri, CEO of Equinox Labs said, "Equinox Labs has been at the forefront of driving quality compliance for more than a decade, guiding organizations across the spectrum on achieving the highest standards of safety and hygiene. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, our responsibility becomes even more urgent as establishments must regain consumer trust in their service offerings. Stanza Living, as one of the first players in the managed accommodation space to invest in 'safe living', has passed the test with flying colours."

Stanza Living's COVID-Combat measures were developed and agilely adopted by investing in industry best practices and following health and safety guidelines shared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and local government bodies.

With this independent certification, the company has further strengthened its position as a leading player, setting better living standards for the larger rental and managed accommodation space. As a result, bookings at Stanza Living have been beating even pre-pandemic levels considering migrants are prioritizing safety and hygiene when choosing a home in a new city.

Annexure: Scope of assessment carried out by Equinox Labs.

Safe place to Stay

Entrance

Guest Room

Housekeeping & Cleaning operations

Waste Disposal

Personnel Hygiene Facility

Dining Service

Rapid Response Team

Safe place to Cook

Food Compliance

Design and Facilities

Control Of Operation: Safe Handling Practices

Maintenance & Sanitation

Personal Hygiene Of Food Handlers

Training & Records Keeping

COVID-19 Preparedness

Equinox is a leading FSSAI Approved & NABL Accredited Food, Water & Air Testing Lab with 15+ years of experience. With a PAN-India presence, they've gained recognition as industry leaders in Food Safety Auditing and FoSTaC Training.

Equipped with the latest technology to deliver best in class services for a 360° approach to Safety & Compliance, Equinox Labs have delivered 50,000+ solutions in Testing and Compliance and trained 40,000+ people on Food Safety, FSSAI & Environmental safety.

For more information, please visit, (http://www.equinoxlab.com/).

Stanza Living is India's largest managed accommodation company offering dedicated solutions for students and working professionals for an inventory of over 51,000 beds across 16 cities in India.

A tech-enabled, community living concept, Stanza Living delivers world-class living experiences built on a wide array of amenities and services for convenient living and operated by a professional team. The company is backed by marquee global investors like Equity International, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix, Accel Partners, and Alteria Capital.

For more information, please visit, (https://www.stanzaliving.com/) .

