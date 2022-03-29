Star Air awarded as Best Domestic Airline (RCS) at Wings India 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, won the prestigious award for Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wings India 2022.

Launched in 2019, Star Air flew the Indian skies to connect travellers across various unconnected routes at affordable rates with utmost comfort and care. Today, it is one of India's fastest-growing regional airlines under the popular RCS-UDAN scheme.

Over the course of three years of Connecting Real India, Star Air has excelled in accomplishing its goal of enriching the lives of others by fulfilling the common man's dream of flying by launching pioneering routes on city pairs that were never connected before.

Voted for its impeccable services and unique connectivity across the skies, the award for Best Domestic Airline (RCS) is a fine affirmation of Star Air's growth and hard work. As a regional commuter airline, Star Air is a customer focussed entity that ensures a seamless and personalized flying experience that blends service at an affordable price.

As a result of which travellers repeatedly love to experience flying in Star Air's unique private jet-like aircraft that promises a distinctive 1 - 2 seating arrangement. Intending to make travel more accessible and inexpensive, Star Air also offers affordable fares over a very niche route network.

"Winning the award for the Best Domestic Airline (RCS) by Wing India 2022 marks a remarkable achievement for Star Air. I would like to thank our beloved customers for the faith bestowed in us, our team for their dedication and effort towards offering a world-class travel experience. As we look forward to providing our star flyers seamless and stress-free travels, we would also like to thank Wings India 2022 for the recognition," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Founder & Chairman - Star Air.

Pursuant to the success of WINGS 2020, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI is jointly organizing WINGS INDIA 2022 - Asia's largest event on Civil Aviation (Commercial, General, and Business Aviation), providing a congenial forum catering to the rapidly changing dynamics of the sector, focusing on new business acquisition, investments, policy formation, and regional connectivity. It will provide a much-desired fillip to the aviation and restructured focused forums shall be instrumental in attaining the objective of connecting the Buyers, Sellers, Investors, and other stakeholders.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 15 Indian destinations such as Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ghaziabad (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, and Hyderabad. We are also about to begin operations in Nagpur.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat.

It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

