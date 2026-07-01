PRNewswire Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412) is strengthening access to free primary healthcare in Mathura through its CSR initiative, Arogya Seva Kendra, located at 3A/305 Krishna Vihar Colony, BSA Engineering Road. The centre provides local residents with free doctor consultations, basic diagnostic tests, medicines, health counselling and vaccination support, helping families address common health concerns closer to home. - Uttar Pradesh records the highest average footfalls across Star Health's Arogya Seva Kendra network, with Mathura emerging as the state's leading centre - Launched in January 2026, the Mathura centre has supported over 3,700 beneficiary visits across 6 months

- Diabetes, fever, hypertension and respiratory illnesses are among common cases seen at the centre, highlighting the need for accessible neighbourhood-level healthcare Since its launch in January 2026, the Mathura Arogya Seva Kendra has supported over 3,700 beneficiary visits across 6 months. Mathura has the highest average footfall among Star Health Arogya Seva Kendra's in Uttar Pradesh, while the state tops the network in average number of footfalls across all states. Common cases seen at the Mathura centre include diabetes, fever, hypertension, respiratory illnesses and other non-communicable diseases, highlighting the growing need for accessible neighbourhood-level healthcare in the city. The centre's strong footfall also reflects the community's reliance on free primary care services that are close to home.

Star Health currently operates four Arogya Seva Kendras in Uttar Pradesh under its CSR portfolio i.e. Mathura, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Aligarh, which together have recorded over 12,800 beneficiary visits since their respective launches. Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Arpan Rai, Business Head, Star Health and Allied Insurance, said: "Mathura's strong response to the Arogya Seva Kendra shows how important accessible neighbourhood healthcare is for families. Many of the cases we see here- including diabetes, hypertension, fever and respiratory illnesses - require timely consultation, screening, medicines and follow-up. Primary care within the community can help people seek treatment early and prevent everyday health concerns from becoming serious. Through this CSR initiative, Star Health is bringing free healthcare support closer to Mathura residents."

The clinic is staffed by a doctor, nurse and support team. It provides haemoglobin testing, random blood sugar testing, urine examination for sugar and albumin, and rapid diagnostic testing for malaria. The Mathura Arogya Seva Kendra offers the following services free of cost: - MBBS doctor consultations - Screening for hypertension, diabetes and oral health conditions - Laboratory diagnostics for blood sugar, haemoglobin, RDT and related tests - Medicines for common ailments and chronic conditions - Health counselling and awareness sessions - Pneumococcal vaccination support for eligible beneficiaries As part of Star Health's CSR efforts, the Arogya Seva Kendra programme aims to reduce barriers to basic care and encourage timely medical intervention. By placing primary healthcare within the community, it supports awareness, follow-ups and continuity of care for underserved urban and semi-urban populations.

The Mathura Arogya Seva Kendra has been established as part of Star Health's Corporate Social Responsibility programme in partnership with Piramal Swasthya, a part of the Piramal Foundation. Star Health currently operates 32 Arogya Seva Kendras across nine states. About Star Health and Allied Insurance: Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is the market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 as India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to needs such as, cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and to specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, over 8 lakh agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 15,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees. Talk to Star: helping customers plan hospitalisation with confidence: To make planned hospitalisation simpler and less stressful, Star Health has introduced Talk to Star, a dedicated pre-admission guidance service for customers. Before admission, customers can call Talk to Star to understand their policy coverage, check network hospital options, clarify the cashless process and know which documents to keep ready. The service is designed to help customers avoid last-minute confusion, reduce uncertainty at the time of admission and proceed with greater clarity on available benefits and next steps. With guidance available in regional languages, customers and their families can make more informed decisions and focus on treatment and recovery. Customers planning hospitalisation are encouraged to call Talk to Star at 7676 905 905 between 8 am and 8 pm to get guided support before admission.

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