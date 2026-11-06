PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412), one of India's leading Health Insurance companies, settled over 85,900 cancer-related claims*2 worth over ₹780 crores during H1 FY27. Nearly 30% of this has been for people aged between 51 and 60 years. Women accounted for approximately 60% of these cancer claims, with settlements for women increasing 17% Year-on-Year. These figures illustrate the scale of financial support accessed by insured women and their families during cancer treatment. A 2013 study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, using Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme data from 2001-2004, projected approximately 9.35 lakh new cancer cases among women in India for 2026. Breast and cervical cancers were identified among the leading contributors to the burden. This underscores the importance of sustained attention to women's cancer prevention and care.*1

India's ongoing screening efforts reflect this priority. By February 2026, approximately 8.73 crore women had been screened for cervical cancer under the Government of India's national programme for NCD prevention and control, with 93,062 diagnoses reported through the programme, that is close to 11%. Screening can help identify women who require further evaluation, making timely follow-up and access to appropriate treatment essential parts of the care pathway.*4 Alongside its claims support, Star Health conducted several community health camps during H1 FY27, including initiatives focused on cancer screening and preventive healthcare. The camps sought to bring health awareness into communities and encourage engagement with appropriate healthcare services, complementing broader public-health programmes.

Mr. Amitabh Jain, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Star Health and Allied Insurance, said: "Early detection must be matched by access to treatment and financial protection. For women facing cancer, all three belong in the same conversation. Financial preparedness must support the treatment journey, not remain an afterthought to diagnosis. Through our claims support and community health initiatives, we remain committed to helping customers access financial protection and encouraging greater awareness of preventive healthcare." Prof. Dr. S. Rajasundaram, Surgical Oncologist, said: "One of the challenges in cancer care is that the disease affects the entire family, not just the patient. Beyond the initial diagnosis, treatment can involve multiple stages, repeated cycles of chemotherapy, radiation sessions, surgery and long-term monitoring. We do see situations where financial limitations influence treatment decisions, with families postponing treatment, discontinuing it midway or considering alternatives that may not be clinically appropriate. Continuity of treatment is critical in oncology, and decisions should ideally be guided by medical requirements rather than financial constraints. Health insurance can provide an important financial cushion, helping families access prescribed treatment and navigate what can be a long and demanding healthcare journey."

For women facing cancer, timely medical attention and financial preparedness need to go together. Screening and follow-up care must connect to appropriate treatment, while families also need resources to manage the financial pressure that treatment can place on households. *1 Source: Projection of Cancer Incident Cases for India - Till 2026 (2013) (https://journal.waocp.org/article_27962.html) *2 About the claims figures: These figures describe cancer-related claims settled by Star Health, not the number of new cancer diagnoses in India. *3 Source: Unveiling the cancer epidemic in India (2025)- (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lansea/article/PIIS2772-3682%2825%2900054-X/fulltext) *4 Source: PIB: Measures taken against Rising Cervical Cancer (10 March 2026) (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2237400) About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412), one of India's leading standalone health insurance companies, commenced operations in 2006 as India's first standalone health insurance company. Star Health provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor-made products to cater to needs such as cancer, diabetes and cardiac illnesses, as well as specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, 8.7 lakh agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 17,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees. Talk to Star: helping policyholders plan care with confidence: Star Health offers guided support through 7200 222 333 for eligible policyholders seeking Home Healthcare or planned hospitalisation assistance. Customers can call the number and press 1 for Home Healthcare or press 2 for planned hospitalisation. The service helps customers understand coverage, network hospital options, the cashless process, required documents and care pathways before admission or home-based treatment. Non-policyholders can access free 24/7 Virtual OPD consultations through the Star Health Customer app. For more information visit www.starhealth.in

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