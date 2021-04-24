Star Movies brings alive the magic of Hollywood with #HollywoodUnlimited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the Red Carpet is unfurled and India waits with bated breath to see if we finally bring home an Oscar statuette after almost 2 decades, Star Movies is amping up the excitement with a novel Instagram campaign #HollywoodUnlimited featuring super-talented and gorgeous Elisha Kriis.

As a countdown to the awards, Indian beauty, Elisha will walk us through riveting unknown facts about Hollywood with videos ultimately culminating to a Instagram live session on April 24th, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

Watch the campaign unravel with these 2 links:

Star Movies India -

(www.instagram.com/p/CN5Q1HPB3o3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link)

Through the campaign, Star Movies aims to keep up with the Oscars momentum while deepening awareness about Hollywood in its true essence. The mega live will take viewers on Hollywood tour like never before covering iconic and must visited locations like The TCL Chinese Theatre, The Dolby Theatre, The Hollywood Walk of Fame and others.

Don't miss out on this opportunity that will reveal some interesting and exciting facts. Join Star Movies and @elishakriis on this journey exclusively on April 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

Home to the Oscars in India for over 2 decades, the 93rd Academy Awards will be telecasted live on Star Movies and Star World at 5:30 AM and repeated at 8:30 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021.

