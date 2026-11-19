VMPL New Delhi [India], November 19: StarAndDaisy, one of India's premium direct-to-consumer (D2C) baby care, kids, and parenting brands, has announced a major expansion of its infant mobility category with the launch of two new flagship product lines: the Activity Baby Walker & Jumper with Adjustable Height and the Smart Steps 360° Baby Walker with Music Toy Tray. Designed to meet the evolving ergonomic, safety, and lifestyle requirements of contemporary Indian households, both newly launched collections are now available nationwide through the brand's official e-commerce storefront as well as leading online marketplaces across India. The dual launch comes at a time when young Indian parents across both metropolitan hubs and rapidly growing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are increasingly shifting toward thoughtfully engineered, multi-functional baby gear. Rather than investing in bulky, single-purpose equipment that infants quickly outgrow, modern families are actively seeking compact, convertible, and safety-certified mobility solutions that stimulate early motor development while fitting seamlessly into modern urban living spaces.

Addressing Evolving Parenting Needs Through Thoughtful Engineering Between the ages of six and twenty-four months, infants undergo some of the most critical physical and cognitive milestones of early childhood-transitioning from supported sitting and bouncing to weight-bearing balance and taking their very first independent steps. Recognizing that every baby progresses at a unique pace, StarAndDaisy designed these two new walker ranges to offer tailored developmental support, posture alignment, and sensory engagement at every stage. Both product lines are built using non-toxic, BPA-free, child-safe virgin polymers paired with reinforced structural frames and breathable fabrics, ensuring durability and peace of mind for parents during daily indoor use. Furthermore, each model undergoes strict stability and load-bearing assessments to ensure consistent performance across varied Indian flooring types, including vitrified tiles, marble, hardwood, and low-pile carpets.

1. Activity Baby Walker & Jumper with Adjustable Height The newly introduced Activity Baby Walker & Jumper with Adjustable Height brings together two essential early-childhood activity formats into one intelligent, space-saving unit. Engineered for dual utility, the product transitions effortlessly between a supportive stationary activity jumper-which helps infants strengthen their leg muscles, core balance, and coordination before they are ready to roam-and a smooth-gliding baby walker that encourages confident early steps. Available in three contemporary, home-friendly colorways-Grey, Green, and Pink-the Activity Baby Walker & Jumper is designed to appeal to modern aesthetic sensibilities as well as baby shower and milestone gifting preferences.

Key Design and Safety Highlights: - 2-in-1 Convertible Utility: Eliminates the need for separate bulky units by combining a bouncy stationary jumper mode with an active walking mode in a single compact footprint, making it ideal for modern apartments. - Multi-Level Adjustable Height Settings: Allows parents to customize the seat and frame elevation as the baby grows, ensuring proper spinal alignment and flat, comfortable foot-to-floor contact-a critical factor in healthy hip and leg posture. - Wide Anti-Rollover Base Structure: Engineered with a low center of gravity and a wide, reinforced chassis that prevents tipping or uneven weight shifts during energetic jumping, bouncing, or sharp turning.

- Interactive Sensory and Musical Play Tray: Features engaging tactile toys, colorful buttons, soft lights, and soothing melodies designed to stimulate auditory, visual, and fine motor skill development while keeping the infant happily occupied. - Breathable Cushioned Seating: Equipped with a soft, ergonomically contoured, and detachable seat pad that provides gentle lumbar support and can be easily removed for hassle-free machine or hand washing. 2. Smart Steps 360° Baby Walker with Music Toy Tray Complementing the 2-in-1 jumper model is the new Smart Steps 360° Baby Walker with Music Toy Tray, purpose-built for smooth, unrestricted indoor mobility and everyday parental convenience. Traditional walkers with fixed or directional wheels often get stuck against rugs, doorways, or furniture edges, causing frustration for young learners. The Smart Steps 360° Baby Walker solves this challenge with multi-directional swivel wheels that glide effortlessly across indoor surfaces while maintaining controlled speed and stability.

To match diverse nursery themes and parent preferences, the Smart Steps 360° Baby Walker has been rolled out in five distinct color variants, giving buyers the widest palette selection within the series. Key Features: - 360-Degree Multi-Directional Swivel Wheels: High-precision, noise-reducing caster wheels enable smooth, effortless movement in every direction, helping babies navigate turns safely, avoid corners, and build spatial awareness. - Detachable Musical Toy Tray & Convertible Dining Surface: The interactive front console features engaging musical toys and lights that easily detach to reveal a clean, spacious, food-grade dining tray-allowing parents to seamlessly transition from playtime to feeding time without moving the child.

- Customizable Height Adjustment: Multi-stage height settings adapt quickly as the infant grows taller, extending the usable lifespan of the walker from early sitting stages through confident cruising. - Compact Flat-Fold Mechanism: Designed with urban apartments and family travel in mind, the frame folds down flat within seconds for effortless storage under beds, inside closets, or in a car boot during family trips. - Washable Padded Seat & Sturdy Protective Chassis: Built with a wide protective bumper frame that cushions accidental bumps against walls or furniture while safeguarding little hands and feet. Choosing the Right Walker for Modern Indian Homes With both models addressing distinct stages of early mobility, parents can choose a solution tailored to their child's developmental readiness and home layout. While the Activity Baby Walker & Jumper caters to babies who benefit from stationary bouncing exercises before transitioning to walking, the Smart Steps 360° Baby Walker offers unrestricted multi-directional movement paired with an integrated feeding tray for active toddlers.

Parents and caregivers can browse complete technical specifications, color variants, and introductory launch offers across the entire StarAndDaisy Baby Walkers collection online, or explore the complete range of parenting and nursery essentials directly on StarAndDaisy. Strengthening D2C Leadership in India's Baby & Parenting Ecosystem Over the past several years, StarAndDaisy has established a strong foothold in India's rapidly expanding baby care and nursery equipment market by combining direct-to-consumer pricing efficiency with continuous product innovation. Beyond infant walkers, the brand's comprehensive catalog spans premium baby strollers and prams, convertible wooden and metal baby cots, ergonomic high chairs, electric baby swings, carrycots, and kids' study furniture.

By maintaining strict quality control across raw materials, anti-rollover stability testing, and ergonomic seat design, StarAndDaisy continues to bridge the gap between international safety benchmarks and everyday affordability for Indian families. Availability Both the Activity Baby Walker & Jumper with Adjustable Height (available in Grey, Green, and Pink) and the Smart Steps 360° Baby Walker with Music Toy Tray (available in five color variants) are currently live and available for direct doorstep delivery across India via the official website as well as leading online retail platforms. About StarAndDaisy StarAndDaisy, operated by SND Digital Private Limited, is a premier Indian baby, kids, and parenting brand dedicated to making modern parenting safer, simpler, and more joyful. With a diverse portfolio of thoughtfully engineered baby gear, nursery furniture, and early-learning essentials, StarAndDaisy serves lakhs of families across metro cities and emerging towns nationwide through its direct-to-consumer platform, brand experience stores, and major e-commerce channels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)