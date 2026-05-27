VMPL New Delhi [India], May 27: India's consumer and lifestyle ecosystem continues to witness a wave of innovation across beauty, food, hospitality, wellness, and experiential sectors, with emerging brands building differentiated categories through functionality, accessibility, and experience-led offerings. Adorable Bliss Is Making Luxury Fragrances More Accessible For Indian Women Affordable luxury fragrance brand Adorable Bliss is steadily building its presence in India's growing perfume market with long-lasting Eau De Parfum formulations designed exclusively for women. Founded by Akanksha Pandey, the brand focuses on premium yet approachable fragrances that blend confidence, elegance, and self-expression for everyday wear. Available across platforms including Amazon India, Myntra, Flipkart, and Blinkit, the brand is seeing growing traction among women consumers seeking luxe-inspired scents at accessible price points. With cruelty-free formulations, higher perfume oil concentration, and mood-led fragrance profiles, Adorable Bliss is positioning itself as a modern fragrance label built around affordable indulgence and everyday confidence.

RollsKing Crosses ₹100 Crore While Scaling India's Grab-And-Go QSR Culture Homegrown QSR brand RollsKing has crossed ₹100 crore in business as it continues expanding its presence across India's fast-growing convenience-led dining market. Founded around the idea of "One-Hand Meals for Modern India," the company currently operates 130+ outlets across 15+ cities through a mix of cloud kitchens and dine-in formats. Serving over 300,000 monthly orders, the brand is now targeting ₹135 crore+ revenue in FY26-27 while accelerating expansion into South and West India. Alongside outlet growth, RollsKing plans to strengthen its positioning in the emerging global street food category with new offerings including Khameri Wraps, Crispy Shawarmas, and Tandoori Tacos.

Vacation Village Launches Premium Hill-Home Community In Chikkamagaluru Agrocorp has launched Vacation Village, positioning it as a premium curated hill-home community set amidst Karnataka's coffee belt and the Western Ghats. Located in Chikkamagaluru with views of Mullayanagiri, the project combines plotted development with construction-as-a-service under a Neo-Classical architectural theme. With plots starting from ₹50 lakh onwards, the development is designed around low-density planning, nature-led living, and second-home ownership experiences. The company revealed that nearly 10% of the inventory has already been booked since launch. Taste Of Sikkim Celebrates Sikkim State Day With Traditional MOHI Experience Taste Of Sikkim (TOS) celebrated Sikkim State Day by bringing an authentic Himalayan beverage experience closer to diners across its outlets in Noida and Gurgaon. As part of the celebration, guests dining at the restaurants can enjoy a complimentary glass of traditional MOHI -- a refreshing Sikkimese beverage -- along with a special celebratory price of ₹149 for additional servings.

Known for serving authentic Himalayan and Sikkimese cuisine, the brand continues to build experiential dining moments inspired by the culture, flavours, and hospitality of the Northeast. Rolling Fresh Expands Its Presence In India's Comfort Food & Cloud Kitchen Segment With bold flavours, juicy bites, and a menu made for India's fast-moving food lovers, Rolling Fresh is steadily building its presence across Bangalore, Hyderabad, and NCR with its delivery-first cloud kitchen model. Known for its wide variety of kathi rolls, momos, sliders, and refreshing beverages, the brand is becoming a go-to choice for consumers looking for quick, flavour-packed comfort food at affordable prices.

From classic chicken rolls and Mughlai favourites to paneer tikka wraps and snackable sides, Rolling Fresh continues to tap into the growing demand for convenient yet indulgent fast-food experiences, especially among younger urban consumers seeking variety, freshness, and value in every order. Glued Supercharged Builds Noida's Experiential Entertainment Destination From adrenaline-filled gaming zones to unforgettable birthday celebrations and corporate gatherings, Glued Superchargedis fast becoming one of Noida's most exciting entertainment destinations. Known as one of the city's biggest gaming and entertainment centres, the brand combines immersive play experiences with curated party packages, food offerings through Super Eats, and exciting discounts designed for groups and families.

With a vibrant mix of arcade gaming, social entertainment, celebrations, and dining under one roof, Glued Supercharged continues to attract young consumers, families, and corporate groups looking for experiential entertainment spaces that go beyond traditional outings. Novartous Global Is Simplifying South Indian Food Prep For Commercial Kitchens India's HoReCa industry is rapidly moving towards smarter, efficiency-led kitchen solutions -- and Novartous Global is emerging as a key player driving this shift. Positioned as India's first South Indian premix batter company built specifically for the HoReCa segment, the brand is helping restaurants, cafes, caterers and cloud kitchens reduce grinding hassles, staff dependency and operational inconsistencies through its ready-to-use premix solutions.

As commercial kitchens increasingly look for standardization and scalable food prep systems, Novartous Global is witnessing growing interest from businesses seeking consistent taste, faster preparation and smoother kitchen operations. With convenience, efficiency and authenticity becoming central to modern food service, the brand continues to strengthen its presence in the evolving HoReCa ecosystem while building a new-age solution for South Indian cuisine at scale. Trusmile Labs Launches India's First Smart AM/PM Toothpaste Routine Oral wellness brand Trusmile Labs has introduced what it calls India's first smart AM/PM toothpaste system with separate formulations designed specifically for daytime and nighttime oral care. While Morning Energy focuses on freshness, cleansing, and fluoride-led protection, Night Recovery is positioned as a dedicated PM toothpaste powered by probiotics, xylitol, and recovery-focused ingredients designed to support the oral environment overnight.

Built around the insight that oral care needs change through the day, the brand aims to make twice-daily brushing more intentional while encouraging night brushing as a meaningful wellness habit. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)