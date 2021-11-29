Startup Chaupal® launches its Angel Network, Investors from across the globe to join hands

You would like to read
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Startup Chaupal® is a Jaipur-based Virtual Incubator working with startups from across India. Startup Chaupal has evolved over the last two years with over 100+ startups graduating from its cohort. A few of them having received initial funding from its internal Network.
Through this initiative, they are curating potential startups through incubation program and creating opportunities for investors to become part of startups in their early growth stage.
Selected startups from the incubation program will get an opportunity to pitch before the investors apart from this other startup may also apply for funding support.
Sumit Srivastawa, Founder & CEO, Startup Chaupal® said that, "Initial seed funding is really vital for startup founders to stay and keep their pace in the market. Many of the brilliant startup founders fail because of the lack of initial funding support and that's why we are creating a structured network of investors to support startups in their initial days."
After a prolific run as Angel investors, Investors from USA, Canada, Singapore and from across India are joining hands to support startups through Startup Chaupal Angel Network.
Apoorva Bhandari, Co-founder, Startup Chaupal® said that, "Since I am based at Bangalore and we are working relentlessly to connect the Bangalore Startup Ecosystem to the Tier II and III cities through our initiative. Team Startup Chaupal will conduct multiple Demo Days for startups in coming months in various cities across India, where investors and startups gets opportunity to interact with each other."
Startup Chaupal is committed to support startups from Ideation to Execution to Funding and this is the reason why Angel Network is being introduced this year.
At this point Startups from across cities of India being Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata, Pune etc., are incubated and working relentlessly on their startup idea.
Sumit Srivastawa said that, "This is the best time for startup ecosystem and we look forward to connect with promising startup Founders and Angel Investors."
