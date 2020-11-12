Startup India Award-winning jackfruit flour for Diabetics takes the healthcare sector by storm

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): For a country like India, with varied cuisines and irregular eating habits, diabetes has turned out to be the gateway disease to other ailments.

Since our traditional cuisines are rich in refined carbohydrates, diabetic patients have little options and they end up consuming food with a high glycemic index.

James Joseph, a tech veteran who worked with the likes of Microsoft, Ford and 3M for over 25 years, accidentally discovered the benefits of green jackfruit for diabetes, which led him to develop a patented green jackfruit flour, which is clinically proven to control blood sugar. The clinical study results have been published in the American Diabetes Association journal, Diabetes.

In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, with results published in ADA journal Diabetes, a significant decrease in hba1c was observed within 90 days amongst participants taking 30g of Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour daily, as part of their diet replacing an equal volume of rice or wheat flour.

According to the study, "Our results indicate a decrease in glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting blood glucose (FBG), postprandial glucose (PPG) following consumption of Jackfruit365 Green Jackfruit flour meal, suggesting a therapeutic potential of green jackfruit flour meal in improving glycemic control in T2DM."

Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour is available online through Amazon and BigBasket and easy to use, only need to add just 1tablespoon of the flour per person per meal-users across the country are discovering the benefits.

"I was taking insulin for 5yrs and came to know about the benefits of green jackfruit flour for controlling blood sugar during a TV channel debate. Out of curiosity and interest for the biodiversity of Kerala, I started using a tablespoon of Jackfruit365 flour in my breakfast meals. Within two weeks I could reduce my insulin by half and within two months my HbA1c results showed a decrease from 8.3 to 7," said Dr Oommen V Oommen, Emeritus Professor, University of Kerala.

Before Jackfruit became a sensation as a remedy for diabetes, around 80 per cent of the fruit ended up as waste in Kerala. Because of its size, packaging, and logistics, according to James, over 2000 crore worth of Jackfruit is laid to waste every year.

Recently, in October 2020, Jackfruit365 won the National Startup Award in the food processing category as a local patented and clinically proven invention to control blood sugar and provide an additional source of income for farmers.

A fruit that was once wasted, has today evolved into a patented blood sugar control solution for diabetic patients. Through his constant efforts, Joseph has helped Jackfruit evolve from an inferior food to the official fruit of Kerala. Maybe this is what "Vocal for Local" looks like on the grassroots level.

