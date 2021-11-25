Startup Reporter releases list of Women Entrepreneurs of India & Businesses on the rise in 2021

New Delhi (India), November 25 (ANI/PNN): COVID 19 shook the business world drastically. The impact of lockdown was not limited to the common man, but it impacted the most to early-stage or small businesses.

It was tough for the small businesses to offer work from home and get the productivity going.

Even after all the odds couple of companies did well enough not only to sustain themselves but at the same time, they managed to rise as well. Startup reporter, an online news publishing website for businesses and startups, releases a list of companies and women entrepreneurs that are doing great even in this pandemic. The list includes Solopreneur, Startup, SME and MSME level people and organization.

The objective of this list is to encourage others to come forward and start their entrepreneurial journey and create more job opportunities. These listed people showed tremendous zeal that if you have strong determination and will to start something, nothing can stop you. They showcase that you need to be optimistic and find a solution for the problem. "Rise" is a word that defines growth, and growth is not only monetary growth. Establishing yourself during all odds and having the courage to start your own journey is also connected to growth and this is what these people showcased.

Name of Women Entrepreneur

Iti Rawat

Kriti Gupta

Hema Upadhyay

Vani k

Payal Karia

Bhavana Goparaju

Hiral Patel Pandey

Hetal Karia Kanabar

Mukti Darji

Anjali Patel

Dipti Buch

Priyanka Save

Sanya Goel

Dr. Tejal Kanwar

Devangi Patankar

Megha Gambhir

Meghna Agarwal

Vibha Narshana

Alka Kapur

Manpreet Kaur

Rashmi Chopra

Aarti Notiyal

Pallavi Goorha Kashyup

Dipti Vig

Geeta Singh

Shweta Aprameya

Jasmeet Arora

Ami Mehta

Rachna Choudhary

Seema Lalwani

Shruti Agarwal

Pallavi Pathak

5 Companies that are doing great in a pandemic

1. Wing Communications: A full-service digital marketing agency that focuses on superior service and helps its clients to stand out and be counted. Founded by Shiva Bhavani, this start-up aims to make it big in the world of online marketing. Whether it is devising market strategy or social media marketing, paid media, influencer marketing, content marketing, public relations, online reputation management, B2B lead generation or helping set up websites with technology, Wing Communications provides support and services in all these areas.

2. Lendbox: A leading wealth tech platform specializing in debt-based investments, LendBox is an RBI licensed NBFC-P2P investment platform that helps investors generate a secondary income from non-equity market investments. Founded in 2015 by seasoned professionals Ekmmeet Singh, BhuvanRustagi, and JatinMalwal, today the company has over 70 employees and serves 50000 investors, generating an average return of 14.1% annually. Lendbox has successfully democratized debt-based assets by creating a safe avenue for retail investors for wealth generation. This is one of the startups in the retail investment space to watch out for.

3. Tickle Right: Founded by the husband-wife duo of PranayDattani and Dr Munira Dattani, Tickle Right offers a unique program for stimulating the right brain in kids from 16 months to 7 years. The company has several centres across the country and overseas. It offers online classes as well. These classes are in small batch sizes of 5-6 kids and are held once a week for 40 minutes. Children are encouraged to be accompanied by their parents, and they participate in over 20-25 interactive activities, all of which are specially designed to stimulate the right brain, which is the centre of creativity, spatial awareness, intuition, and much more. This is a one-of-its-kind program in India and has found a warm response from parents. Tickle Right's essence lies in employing fun alternate methods to enhance skills and inculcate a love for learning

4. ExchangeConnect: ExchangeConnec tis an interactive B2B platform that facilitates capital market participants to collegiate and engages in better price discovery through AI-enriched data and interactions. The startup assists listed companies distinguish their investor relations programs. They enable listed corporates, institutional investors, and brokerage houses to congregate at their platform. ExchangeConnect goes beyond providing a seamless flow of data and information by using technology to enrich data quality, thereby enhancing the value of interactions. Their AI engine churns both structured and unstructured data received from public information available with listed corporations and processes it using algorithms to reduce much of manual work analysts otherwise undergo

5. AnalytixLabs: Founded in 2011 by Sumeet Bansal, Ankita Gupta, and Chandramouli Kotta, AnalytixLabs provides a variety of Data Science programs to create industry-ready professionals. All courses offered by AnalytixLabs are crafted meticulously by experts to facilitate easy learning.

Many of these programs are globally certified in partnership with MNCs. The startup has branches across Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Noida for offline boot camps and also offers e-learning and online programs. The company offers extensive placement support on course completion, and their students have been successfully placed in reputed companies like Accenture, American Express, Amazon, Absolut Data, BCG, and IBM, to name a few.

