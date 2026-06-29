VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: State of Joy, the homegrown performance footwear brand, has unveiled a new digital film for Anatom, its wide-toe performance shoe line, positioning the launch as a challenge to conventional footwear design and the long-standing assumption that narrow toe boxes are the standard for performance. The film opens with bare feet moving across a forest trail, using the natural motion of the human foot as its starting point. From there, it traces the evolution of footwear design and raises a broader question: whether modern shoes have gradually drifted away from the way the foot is meant to function. Through a mix of anatomical visuals, design sketches and product close-ups, the film presents Anatom as the brand's answer to that question.

State of Joy said the Anatom range has been developed from anatomical research rather than seasonal fashion cues, with a design focus on wide-toe construction that allows for natural toe splay, improved balance and more effective push-off. The brand said the film is intended not just to introduce a product, but to encourage consumers to reconsider a widely accepted design norm. "Most shoes are designed around how a foot should look, not how it actually moves. With Anatom, we started from the bone structure up, studying natural toe splay and movement patterns before we ever sketched a silhouette," said Bachi Pulella, Co-founder, State of Joy. "This film is about getting people to question something they have never thought to question: that a narrow toe box was ever normal in the first place."

Co-founder Dasari Raju Ramesh said the launch reflects the brand's larger product philosophy. "We wanted to build a shoe that respects biomechanics, not just aesthetics. Anatom is designed to give the foot space to move naturally, which we believe is essential for comfort, stability and performance," he said. "For us, innovation begins with understanding the body better, and then translating that understanding into design." The company added that the campaign film draws attention to the connection between product engineering and human movement, with the wide-toe format serving as a core differentiator in the line. According to the brand, Anatom is part of its broader effort to build performance footwear for everyday athletes and movement-first consumers, rather than following trend-led design cycles.

"State of Joy has always believed that performance footwear should feel as natural as the body intends," said a spokesperson for the brand. "Anatom reflects that belief in a very clear way, by giving the foot room to spread, adapt and move with more freedom." State of Joy has been scaling rapidly in India's footwear market, with nearly half a million pairs sold, a revenue trajectory moving from ₹80 crore towards ₹100 crore, a presence across more than 4,000 multi-brand outlets and plans for an upcoming exclusive brand outlet. The company said Anatom will be available through its website and select retail partners across the country.

The brand's latest launch comes as performance footwear increasingly competes not only on style and visibility, but also on function, comfort and long-term wearability. With Anatom, State of Joy is seeking to place biomechanics at the centre of the conversation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)