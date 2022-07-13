State-of-the-Art Clinic for Hearing Healthcare 'Bioaide Sound Center' opens in New Delhi

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Widex India today announced the launch of state-of-the-art clinic for hearing healthcare "Bioaide Sound Center" in New Delhi.
This clinic was inaugurated today by Avinash Pawar - CEO, Widex India Pvt. Ltd. and Former Test Cricketer Padma Shri Syed Kirmani, in collaboration with directors of Bioaide Sound Center - Dr Vijay Goel, Pawan Kapur, Nishu Jain, Satpal Singh who are true veterans and well-known faces in the hearing industry. Sound Centers are an interpretation of the modern-day hearing care that provides comprehensive and quality hearing care solutions for hearing impairment.
As per WHO estimates in India, there are approximately 63 million people, who are suffering from Significant Auditory Impairment, and this places the estimated prevalence at 6.3 per cent in the Indian population which are not addressed timely due to restricted infrastructure and lack of accessibility for hearing care treatment.
"India has one of the largest population of people suffering from hearing impairment, still it lacks the infrastructure and accessibility for hearing healthcare. We are committed to bridge this gap by increasing awareness, developing infrastructure, and expanding accessibility to bring the best of technology and innovation to address this problem. Widex is offering the best of hearing technology along with trusted partners to improve the quality of life for people with hearing impairment. We are happy to launch another premium Sound Center "Bioaide Sound Center" in New Delhi that would have all the facilities to provide complete audiological solutions with latest technology under one roof," said Pawar.
Addressing the media on this occasion, Dr Vijay Goel said, "The key priority today is to develop a world-class hearing care infrastructure, which will help in improving the standard of hearing care management. We are happy to collaborate with Widex India for giving wings to this concept."
Addressing the media, Nishu Jain emphasized the key USPs of the Bioaide Sound Center stating that, "The center aims at providing comprehensive and professional hearing care from prevention to rehabilitation for individuals of all ages with hearing and speech concerns."
Bioaide Sound Center is being opened in collaboration with Saksham Hearing Care and Bioaide Speech and Hearing Center which will be a fully equipped center that can provide professional hearing care services to a wide range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients. Saksham Hearing Care has been providing customized solutions to hearing problems since past 10 years and have more than 25,000 satisfied patients to their credit.
With the mission in mind to provide the most effective solution available for hearing aid users, Bioaide Sound Centre houses state-of-the-art equipment allowing easy access to the most advanced diagnostic testing and treatment option available today.
Widex India Pvt. Ltd. is a part of the "WS Audiology" Group, which is one of the world's top manufacturers of hearing aids. Denmark based, with a 20-years legacy in India, Widex ensures that the rich sensory experience can be enjoyed through its hearing aids. Widex is a pioneer in digital hearing aids and one of the first ones to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning in hearing aids. Our latest offering in Indian market, Widex MOMENT™ is the first hearing aid with Zero Delay technology, making our hearing aids sound as pure and natural as possible.
