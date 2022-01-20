StayQrious launches world's first Neoschool to make international-standard education accessible to all

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the vision to make an international standard education accessible to everyone, StayQrious, an ed-tech start up, has launched the concept of a Neoschool.

A Neoschool is an online school that teaches children real-world skills, social confidence and learning mind-sets that regular schools and tuitions don't teach. Children attending the StayQrious online Neoschool in the evening along with their regular school upgrade and get access to an international standard education for a fraction of the cost.

With an ever-increasing share of expenditure on supplementary education due to growing need for out-of-school learning, driven by increasing aspirations and demands for international standard education, it becomes important to offer more than conventional subjects and repeat-of-school classes.

StayQrious, with its unique practical and brain science-based teaching methodology, trains children in small 1:6 mixed-age classrooms on key knowledge like design thinking, collaborative problem solving, scientific thinking etc.

A dedicated 'learning coach' trains children on how to work in teams and communicate courageously, trains them to have the emotional mindsets to handle future uncertainty and most importantly, teaches them effective study-techniques so that they can self-learn whatever they need to in the future.

Commenting on the launch of the Neoschool Aanand Srinivas, Founder and CEO of StayQrious said, "Millions of parents today are frustrated with the traditional schools and want to give their child a better education. They want their child to develop social skills, learning skills, and get exposed to emerging fields early-on. They want their child to get access to progressive teaching methodology, in an environment that respects their mental wellbeing and doesn't compromise it for short term gain in marks. The closest option to solve this today is an international level school but the barriers to switching to such a school are many. I myself am in this market and have struggled to find a satisfactory solution because of these schools being exorbitantly expensive (4 lakhs and above) and their limited availability. Our vision with the StayQrious Neoschool is to create an international school infrastructure online and make it accessible so that sending our children to an online Neoschool in the evening for just a few hours a week will be way better both financially and for our child's learning outcomes than switching schools."

Talking about the growth the Neoschool has witnessed, he added, "We have seen a 1000 per cent increase in enrolments are extremely overwhelmed with the learning outcomes and genuine student happiness. Seeing the exceptional positive parent feedback, we have accelerated our curriculum efforts to add more emerging fields & essential skills in collaboration with learning scientists from Stanford to offer the best K-12 educational experience India has ever witnessed."

The founding team behind StayQrious brings over seven years of experience dedicated to the most powerful learning content and online pedagogy, having held leadership roles at organizations such as Byju's and Khan Academy. StayQrious is pioneering a unique approach to teach core STEM subjects like science with a major focus on experiential learning, social thinking and applicability, it strives for a major overhaul of the existing education system, which is largely based on archaic curricula and teaching methods.

Established in the year 2020, StayQrious Neoschool is the world's first brain science-based school that helps children develop social skills, learning skills, and key knowledge that their schools can't provide. It is founded by Aanand Srinivas, former Content Head of Khan Academy, and one of the most loved teachers in the country.

StayQrious Neoschool is backed by Y-Combinator and early investors of Tesla, SpaceX, Coursera and more. The Neoschool is a fully online school that provides children in the ages 8 to 14 access to teaching methodologies used in the world's best schools like Elon Musk's Ad astra school or Sal Khan's Khan lab school to help them develop real-world skills and learning mindsets.

