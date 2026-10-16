VMPL New Delhi /Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16: Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., one of the leading helmet manufacturers, has strengthened its retail presence in Uttar Pradesh with the opening of a new exclusive Steelbird Rider Shop in Hapur. The outlet, operated by Wasim Motor & Royal Bike Accessories, aims to bring Steelbird's wide range of helmets and riding accessories closer to two-wheeler riders in the region. The new Rider Shop reflects Steelbird's continued commitment to expanding its organised retail network and making quality helmets and riding products more accessible to customers across India. Through its exclusive retail format, the company seeks to offer customers a dedicated shopping experience with access to its diverse helmet portfolio, catering to different riding preferences, styles and budgets.

The Hapur outlet will strengthen Steelbird's local market presence while providing riders with an opportunity to explore the brand's range of helmets and riding accessories under one roof. The initiative also reinforces the importance of choosing genuine, quality-certified helmets as an essential part of responsible riding. Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., said: Our exclusive Rider Shop network is an important part of our commitment to making quality helmets and riding accessories accessible to riders across India. The opening of our new outlet in Hapur is another step towards strengthening our presence in Uttar Pradesh and connecting more closely with customers in emerging markets. We believe that expanding organised retail is not just about increasing our footprint, but also about promoting awareness around helmet quality, rider protection and responsible riding.

Steelbird has been steadily expanding its exclusive Rider Shop network across the country, with a roadmap to reach 1,000 outlets by 2027. The strategy focuses on strengthening its presence in Tier-2, Tier-3 and emerging markets, bringing its products closer to customers while building a stronger retail ecosystem for rider safety. The new outlet in Hapur marks another step in this journey, supporting Steelbird's broader vision of combining retail expansion, product accessibility and road safety awareness. With the addition of the Hapur Rider Shop, Steelbird continues to strengthen its connection with riders and channel partners, reinforcing its focus on delivering quality products and encouraging safer riding practices across India.

About Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd. Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd. is a leading helmet manufacturer with a broad portfolio of helmets and riding accessories. The company focuses on product innovation, manufacturing excellence, retail expansion and rider safety, serving customers across domestic and international markets through its extensive distribution network and exclusive Rider Shop format. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)