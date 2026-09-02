HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 2: Mr Sanjay Arora & Mr Sachin Arora inaugurate Stelatoes' newest store in Jalandhar, expanding the brand's presence with its 9th store in Punjab.

Jalandhar, Punjab - Stelatoes, one of India's leading family footwear brands, is excited to announce the opening of its latest store in Jalandhar, Punjab. After receiving tremendous love and support from customers in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Dehradun, Rudrapur, Sirsa, Agra, and Jaipur.

Stelatoes is proud to extend its reach to Jalandhar, offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and affordability.

Since its launch in 2004 with the first store in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, Stelatoes has grown significantly. What began as a ladies' footwear brand has expanded into a retail powerhouse with multiple stores across Delhi's most popular markets, including Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Rani Bagh. Stelatoes has become synonymous with high-quality, fashionable footwear for the entire family.