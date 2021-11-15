STL bolsters presence in the MEA region to deliver on USD 100 Mn order book

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.stl.tech/) STL, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced key initiatives to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, Africa (MEA) region by forming new partnerships, setting up a centre of excellence and expanding its team.

The MEA region represents two sides of the global digitization landscape. On one hand, advanced economies in the region are leading the way in 5G and smart living, and on the other hand, in Africa, around 0.84 bn [1] people (out of 1.37 billion) still remain to be connected. A thriving digital economy can add ~USD 230 billion to the region's annual GDP.[2]

In line with its strategic focus on the MEA region and its purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks, STL has been strengthening its presence in MEA. The company had recently announced a USD 100 Mn order book that included multi-year, multi-million dollar deals. STL recently set up a centre of excellence in Dubai, which will integrate R & D, product development and operations to cater to the unique needs of the region. Additionally, STL is enhancing its team strength to drive network build-outs in MEA. The company recently onboarded Gavin Faulds as the Business Head, MEA. With more than 25 years of experience, he has handled multiple portfolios for brands like Oman Fiber Optic Company, Dimension Data (NTT) and Corning.

STL's expansion efforts will be further driven by technology and market experts with deep domain expertise. The company recently onboarded Wael Mohamed from National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Egypt and Ciena, Ahmer Arsalan from Optiva and Nokia, Ala El Hakawati from Ericsson, and Nokia Siemens, Floriano Mendes from Ericsson and Nawal Elmazozi from Reichle & De-Massari (R & M).

Commenting on STL's expansion plans in MEA, Sandeep Girotra, Head-Global Sales, STL, said, "STL is taking major strides in the region with its industry-leading solutions. We are engaging with leading telcos to build robust, future-ready, digital networks in the region. I welcome new members and am confident that their domain expertise will help us create unmatched value for our customers."

