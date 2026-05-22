PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Sterlite Technologies Limited ("STL") (NSE: STLTECH), a connectivity solutions provider of optical fibers, optical fiber cables, optical connectivity and data centre networks, today announced the receipt of a multi-year Product Award Letter (PAL) valued at more than $1Bn. Under this agreement, through one of its subsidiaries, STL will supply optical connectivity products to a hyperscaler for AI Data Centre build-outs.

With its in-house R & D expertise, STL has brought novelty to fiber optic designs and built AI-ready networks. STL's innovation is driven by co-creation with customers and next-gen optical solutions.

STL has recently launched STL Neuralis AI Data Center Portfolio: