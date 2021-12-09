StockGro's event ASPIRE21 ends, 6 Winners get 1 Lakh Cash-Prize with PPI Offer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first and largest social investment platform StockGro launched one of the biggest stock simulation challenges called, ASPIRE, to help students learn about trading and investing in the right way.

ASPIRE allowed students to experience real-time trading and not just upskill themselves but also harbour the potential to become successful investment professionals.

The event was a one of its kind invitation for aspiring Fund Managers, Financial Analysts and Wealth Managers from premier B-Schools, BBA and B.Com colleges across India to showcase their expertise in the domain of Portfolio Management, Investment Banking & Corporate Finance.

It gave a stage to the bright minds and allowed them to build the best equity portfolios. The performance of the students was assessed by a panel of esteemed judges from banking & finance industries.

With over 5,000 students participating from 2500 teams, the competition created a buzz in India's premier institutes. Around 100 colleges participated in the contest and the platform got 18 finalists at the end. Over 300 teams won cash rewards & goodies collectively worth Rs. 5 Lakh. The jurors analysed the work of the finalists on parameters like strategy, analytical & problem-solving skills, real-time implementation, and portfolio diversity.

The event was concluded in three stages. In the Grand Finale, three winning teams consisting six winners, were rewarded with Rs. 1,00,000/- prize money. The winner got a prize amount of 50K, whereas the runner up and 2nd runner up were facilitated with an amount of 30K and 20K respectively.

Other than this, 7 students from IIM Nagpur, IIM Kashipur, IIM Bangalore & DMS Delhi got Pre-placement Interviews (PPI) offers from Bace Capital & Roots Ventures. This offer provides the winners an edge to progress directly to pre-placement interviews & skip the screening queue.

Speaking on the development, Ajay Lakhotia, Founder, StockGro said, "The objective behind launching this informative series is to make students aware of trading related market analysis. In today's time, there are a lot of myths around the stock market. People usually don't have the right set of knowledge. Hence, we decided to build investment literacy, and therefore we started the initiative with the students as it is quite important for them to learn about the industry dynamics. There are times when an individual wants to invest in the finance market, but the nitty-gritty of a highly volatile capital market often puts them off. During such testing times, we want to educate students and burst their myths concerning the trading and investing market."

This event provided young minds who want to build a career in the financial markets with the opportunity to create the best equity portfolio and be reviewed by the panel. The StockGro app was launched on Google Play Store last December and till now crossed more than five million user mark in just a span of 15 months.

StockGro is India's first social investment platform that empowers users to hone their investing & trading skills. Beginner to expert level users from all walks of life compete by using compelling strategies in real-time stock market leagues. With users being awarded virtual cash on sign-up, StockGro epitomizes risk-free learning. It further incentivizes the process by rewarding users with cash prizes for building winning portfolios.

Discussions on a wide array of topics from personal finance to macroeconomics thrive on the platform. Experts share their views on the app's social chat groups and users to exchange their learnings. StockGro enables users to track their friends and other experts' portfolios, thereby facilitating a peer-learning experience.

The StockGyan section on the app takes this learning a notch higher with byte-sized content on interesting financial topics ranging from cryptocurrencies to technical analysis. The app also provides real-time market updates and simplified interpretations.

StockGro has a strong network of 325+ Indian Institutes for whom thousands of trading competitions have been organized on the platform. Educational Bodies like ICAI-NIRC have collaborated with StockGro to integrate practical stock market learning into their curriculum.

StockGro has plans to expand its offerings to include various new asset classes including forex, commodity, crypto, gold, and bonds, and add exciting new features including technical analysis and macro trends, that make profitable investing hassle-free, easy, and accessible for its user community.

