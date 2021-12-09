StockGro's event ASPIRE21 ends, 6 Winners get 1 Lakh Cash-Prize with PPI Offer

You would like to read
- India's first bio-CNG tractor aims at saving billions of rupees in fuel costs
- PD Gupta Foundation lends support to the society, provides essentials to the needy
- In collaboration with Tomasetto Achille, Rawmatt Industries starts converting diesel engine tractors into CNG
- Appreciate Coal India's shift to LNG for cleaner energy: Rawmatt Techno Solutions
- Rawmatt Industries partners with NMC to convert 395 public buses, 25 cars to CNG
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first and largest social investment platform StockGro launched one of the biggest stock simulation challenges called, ASPIRE, to help students learn about trading and investing in the right way.
ASPIRE allowed students to experience real-time trading and not just upskill themselves but also harbour the potential to become successful investment professionals.
The event was a one of its kind invitation for aspiring Fund Managers, Financial Analysts and Wealth Managers from premier B-Schools, BBA and B.Com colleges across India to showcase their expertise in the domain of Portfolio Management, Investment Banking & Corporate Finance.
It gave a stage to the bright minds and allowed them to build the best equity portfolios. The performance of the students was assessed by a panel of esteemed judges from banking & finance industries.
With over 5,000 students participating from 2500 teams, the competition created a buzz in India's premier institutes. Around 100 colleges participated in the contest and the platform got 18 finalists at the end. Over 300 teams won cash rewards & goodies collectively worth Rs. 5 Lakh. The jurors analysed the work of the finalists on parameters like strategy, analytical & problem-solving skills, real-time implementation, and portfolio diversity.
The event was concluded in three stages. In the Grand Finale, three winning teams consisting six winners, were rewarded with Rs. 1,00,000/- prize money. The winner got a prize amount of 50K, whereas the runner up and 2nd runner up were facilitated with an amount of 30K and 20K respectively.
Other than this, 7 students from IIM Nagpur, IIM Kashipur, IIM Bangalore & DMS Delhi got Pre-placement Interviews (PPI) offers from Bace Capital & Roots Ventures. This offer provides the winners an edge to progress directly to pre-placement interviews & skip the screening queue.
Speaking on the development, Ajay Lakhotia, Founder, StockGro said, "The objective behind launching this informative series is to make students aware of trading related market analysis. In today's time, there are a lot of myths around the stock market. People usually don't have the right set of knowledge. Hence, we decided to build investment literacy, and therefore we started the initiative with the students as it is quite important for them to learn about the industry dynamics. There are times when an individual wants to invest in the finance market, but the nitty-gritty of a highly volatile capital market often puts them off. During such testing times, we want to educate students and burst their myths concerning the trading and investing market."
This event provided young minds who want to build a career in the financial markets with the opportunity to create the best equity portfolio and be reviewed by the panel. The StockGro app was launched on Google Play Store last December and till now crossed more than five million user mark in just a span of 15 months.
StockGro is India's first social investment platform that empowers users to hone their investing & trading skills. Beginner to expert level users from all walks of life compete by using compelling strategies in real-time stock market leagues. With users being awarded virtual cash on sign-up, StockGro epitomizes risk-free learning. It further incentivizes the process by rewarding users with cash prizes for building winning portfolios.
Discussions on a wide array of topics from personal finance to macroeconomics thrive on the platform. Experts share their views on the app's social chat groups and users to exchange their learnings. StockGro enables users to track their friends and other experts' portfolios, thereby facilitating a peer-learning experience.
The StockGyan section on the app takes this learning a notch higher with byte-sized content on interesting financial topics ranging from cryptocurrencies to technical analysis. The app also provides real-time market updates and simplified interpretations.
StockGro has a strong network of 325+ Indian Institutes for whom thousands of trading competitions have been organized on the platform. Educational Bodies like ICAI-NIRC have collaborated with StockGro to integrate practical stock market learning into their curriculum.
StockGro has plans to expand its offerings to include various new asset classes including forex, commodity, crypto, gold, and bonds, and add exciting new features including technical analysis and macro trends, that make profitable investing hassle-free, easy, and accessible for its user community.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor