'Stories About You, Me or Them' takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster ride

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/ThePRTree): Written by a renowned author, a book titled 'Stories About You, Me or Them' is a collection of short stories based on the emotions a person carries within oneself.

Reading the book will transcend you to a world where every emotion, experience and moment brings value to the life of the reader.

This rich collection of short stories has been penned down by the eminent author, Ritu Kakar. She is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in writing about experiences & thoughts, which connects to a large audience.

Talking about her writing experience, Ritu said, "It happened one afternoon while I sat by my mother's side, getting bored. I had no book to read, no good show or movie on, and I was tired of all the music I had heard, when it all came back to me. It was one page, to begin with, which my sister, Meeta and my niece, Japnit liked but didn't find any continuity to it. This got me thinking, and soon that one page turned into 500 words and then to 50 pages and here, I had my first book."

Apart from this, she has written many books among which are 'One Precious Moment', 'Love Unexpected', 'Love, Loss, Life, Laughter and More.' She lives every character of the novels she has written, and strives to keep her writings as true to reality as possible. Being inspired by Sidney Sheldon's 'If Tomorrow Comes,' which she has read multiple times, which still gives her the jitters, and spurs her to write her novels with ease.

As a writer, she feels really proud and encouraged when someone appreciates her work. Thus, spurring her desires to achieve greater heights and to be counted on the list of top authors, has her working on several other books which will soon be available in the market.

One can read and experience her excellent writing style in her book, which is available on AmazonIndia, and enjoy short stories full of emotions.

