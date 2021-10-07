"Stories from New India: Policies, Hope and Change" by Dr Somdutta Singh offers rare insights into a New India under a revolutionary leader

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/ATK): "The changing stature of the Indian woman is evident. They are storming corporate citadels and altering the urban workforce landscape, reaping laurels for the nation"compellingly says serial entrepreneur, investor, motivational speaker and best-selling author(https://www.drsomdutta.com) Dr Somdutta Singh in one of her stories from her third and latest book, Stories from New India: Policies, Hope & Change.

Dr Som calls her book 'fiction that is deeply rooted in reality' and is a fine product of her comprehensively detailed research of over 3 years. Through the years, she has gone across the length and the breadth of the nation and her stories entail a multi-dimensional analysis of important, impactful policies introduced after our current Prime Minister rose to power. The output of this research has culminated in the form of 9 beautifully crafted stories, rooted inthe lives of real people.

Through the book, Dr Som has extensively written on the new phase in Indian polity. Grand in sweep and thoroughly researched, the book deeply analyses the key political, foreign policies and economic decisions from a transformative government that shed light on a new India. As the book critically examines how our phenomenal leader always puts his country first, Stories from New India: Policies, Hope and Change provides an incisive overview of India's political culture and what keeps its democracy ticking.

"So far no other book has presented the power shift so vividly and authentically. The stories are lucid, fast-paced and engaging." Dr Som said. "The book reveals an unparalleled portrayal of a leader who wants to be remembered as India's reformer."

This book is a detailed assessment of our leader's impact on India's political principles, opinions and views and its course in the future. Stories from New India: Policies, Hope and Change by Dr Somdutta Singh is a comprehensive study of India after decades of reign by its precursors.

This book is a must read for everyone who envision transforming India into a strong, secure and prosperous nation where each one of us has equal access to opportunities for growth and development. The nuanced and thought-provoking stories make this book a must-read for not just professionals and booklovers but for the uninitiated as well.

"Writing is hard, even for seasoned writers, but for Dr Som, words flow naturally, which is very evident in the tales she has narrated in this book. They are passionate, authentic and well-defined."J.A. Choudhary, Chief IT Advisor, Govt of Andhra Pradesh

Dr Som has previously authored the Amazon Bestseller Decoding Digital - Unlocking the Digital Barriers that entails a detailed analysis of digital sciences, its impact on marketing and serves as a manual, a text for students and businesses.

Stories from New India: Policies, Hope and Change is now (https://www.amazon.in/Stories-New-India-Policies-Change/dp/1638735913/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1H4HYZJT49QI0 & amp & dchild=1 & amp & keywords=dr+somdutta+singh & amp & qid=1633528968 & amp & sprefix=dr+som%2Caps%2C284 & amp & sr=8-2) available in print on Amazon.

She has been bestowed with the coveted Times 40 under 40 Honour and the prestigious Indian Achievers Award-2021 as a bright, young leader & innovator recognizing her success, achievements and excellence. She was featured in Fortune India's 50 most powerful business women edition.

Dr Som has served as the youngest and only woman Vice-Chairperson of NASSCOM Product Council and has been the first woman of Indian origin on Philip Kotler'sKotler Impact Board. Dr Som has spearheaded the Government of India's visionary Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) by NITI Aayog and has been honoured with several prestigious awards from across the globe.

