VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: String Metaverse Limited today announced the successful completion of its Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares, which witnessed a strong and broad-based response from investors across categories.

The OFS was conducted over two trading days with the following subscription levels:

- Non-Retail Investors (April 21, 2026): Subscribed approximately 149%

- Retail Investors (April 22, 2026): Subscribed approximately 495%

The Company noted particularly strong participation from retail investors, reflecting sustained investor confidence in its growth prospects and strategic direction.

Following the successful completion of the OFS, the Company expects to be in compliance with the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements as prescribed under applicable regulations.