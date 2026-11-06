India PR Distribution Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6: String Metaverse Limited (BSE: META), a Web3, blockchain and AI company, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026. Revenue from operations for H1 FY27 rose 86.1% year-on-year to ₹802.66 crore, while profit after tax grew 92.3% to ₹76.79 crore, with earnings growing faster than revenue as EBITDA margin widened. Strong First-Half Financial Performance For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, revenue from operations rose 86.1% year-on-year to ₹802.66 crore. EBITDA (PBDIT) grew 91.3% to ₹91.18 crore, lifting EBITDA margin by 31 basis points to 11.4%. Profit after tax increased 92.3% to ₹76.79 crore.

Q2 FY27 Performance For the quarter ended 30 September 2026, revenue from operations grew 76.5% year-on-year to ₹410.26 crore. EBITDA rose 83.2% to ₹47.32 crore, with the EBITDA margin up 42 basis points to 11.5%, and profit after tax increased 84.2% to ₹39.86 crore. On a sequential basis, Q2 revenue was 4.6% higher, and profit after tax was 7.9% higher than in Q1 FY27. H1 FY27 Milestones In the first six months of FY27, the Company generated 75.1% of its FY26 full-year revenue and 74.9% of its FY26 full-year profit after tax. Its H1 FY27 Rule of 40 score stood at 87.4%, more than double the 40% benchmark commonly used to gauge balanced growth and profitability.

Managing Director's Statement "The first half of FY27 has been a defining period for String Metaverse. Delivering three-quarters of last year's revenue and profit in just six months, while expanding margins, shows that our growth is both scalable and profitable. We are now sharpening our focus on agentic gaming, payment rails for AI agents and our broader AI ecosystem, where we see the opportunity to build scalable digital businesses that will drive the Company's next phase of growth." - Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director, String Metaverse Limited About String Metaverse Limited String Metaverse Limited (BSE: META) is a Web3, blockchain and AI company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with international offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Singapore. Its work is guided by a single vision: "Every Interaction is a Transaction."

Investor Relations: Chowda Reddy, Company Secretary | cs@stringmetaverse.com | +91 90004 21290 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)