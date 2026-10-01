PNN Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: Growing investor interest in Dholera was evident in Lucknow as RWI Developers hosted an investor-focused presentation for its upcoming plotted development, Estate One10, at The Taj Palace, Lucknow. The event, which was initially planned for a limited group of serious investors, drew nearly twice the expected participation, with a strong turnout of investors and prospective buyers attending the session. The response offered an indication of the increasing interest among investors outside Gujarat in Dholera and the infrastructure-led development taking place across the region. The session gave prospective investors an opportunity to understand Dholera's development trajectory, infrastructure pipeline and emerging investment landscape, while also exploring Estate One10 and its location within the region.

Estate One10 Positioned at the Centre of Dholera's Emerging Connectivity A key focus of the presentation was Estate One10's strategic location within Dholera's evolving infrastructure and connectivity ecosystem. The project is positioned in proximity to several major planned and developing infrastructure links, including the Dholera International Airport, the proposed semi-high-speed rail station, the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway and the Pipli Diamond Junction. The project's location places it close to key connectivity corridors that are expected to play an important role in the region's development. For investors evaluating emerging locations, proximity to major transport infrastructure and planned connectivity can be an important consideration when assessing the long-term potential of a developing real estate market.

Rather than focusing solely on the individual project, the Lucknow presentation sought to provide investors with a broader understanding of how Estate One10 fits within Dholera's evolving infrastructure and development landscape. Investor Interest Extends Beyond Gujarat The response in Lucknow comes against the backdrop of Dholera's growing visibility as an emerging investment and infrastructure destination. While investor interest in Dholera has traditionally been associated strongly with Gujarat and the Ahmedabad region, the event indicated that awareness of the region is increasingly reaching investors in other parts of the country. During the interaction, investors sought greater clarity on Dholera's infrastructure development, connectivity and the broader factors that could influence its long-term growth.

The turnout, which was nearly twice the number initially anticipated, also resulted in on-the-spot bookings for Estate One10, with further investor discussions continuing following the event. RWI Developers expects the conversations initiated in Lucknow to translate into additional enquiries and bookings in the coming weeks. Commenting on the growing interest in Dholera and the Lucknow investor event, Sahil Gaba, CEO, RWI Developers LLP, said: "Dholera is seeing significant interest from investors across the country as well as from NRIs. As a company, we take pride in educating our investors and helping them understand the opportunities emerging in the region. The response we received in Lucknow was particularly encouraging, and the strong participation reflects the growing curiosity and confidence among investors looking to understand Dholera and its development journey. We look forward to continuing these conversations and bringing the right opportunities to investors as the region progresses."

Estate One10 Builds on RWI Developers' Dholera Portfolio Estate One10 is RWI Developers' plotted development project in Dholera, positioned around the region's evolving connectivity and development ecosystem. Its location near major infrastructure corridors forms an important part of the project's proposition, with proximity to the airport, proposed semi-high-speed rail connectivity, the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway and Pipli Diamond Junction offering investors a broader perspective on the development taking place around the project. For RWI Developers, the response in Lucknow assumes significance as the company expands its investor outreach beyond its traditional markets and engages with prospective buyers in cities where awareness of Dholera is continuing to develop.

Harmony Nest Achieves Complete Sell-Out Adding further significance to the company's recent investor activity, RWI Developers has also announced the complete sell-out of Harmony Nest, its earlier residential plotted development in Dholera. The project has achieved full sales, marking a significant milestone in RWI Developers' Dholera portfolio. The company has also announced that development and construction work at Harmony Nest is set to commence shortly, moving the project into its execution phase. The two developments represent different stages of RWI Developers' ongoing activity in Dholera. Harmony Nest represents completed sales traction and the transition towards execution, while Estate One10 represents the company's continued engagement with investors and its expanding portfolio in the region.

Looking Beyond the Immediate Investment Cycle The Lucknow event also highlights an evolving pattern in India's real estate investment landscape, where investors are increasingly looking beyond established urban markets towards locations undergoing significant infrastructure and economic development. Dholera's emergence as a planned development region has placed it on the radar of investors from different parts of India. Investor interactions such as the Lucknow event provide prospective buyers with an opportunity to understand the region, its infrastructure and its development trajectory before making investment decisions. For RWI Developers, investor education remains an important part of its approach as it continues to engage with audiences across key Indian markets. The company plans to expand its outreach as it develops its portfolio of strategically located plotted developments in Dholera.

About RWI Developers RWI Developers is a real estate development company focused on plotted developments in Dholera. The company works across land acquisition, project development and investor engagement, with a focus on providing buyers with strategically located land and professional support throughout the purchase process. With multiple projects in its Dholera portfolio, including the sold-out Harmony Nest and Estate One10, RWI Developers continues to build its presence in the region while engaging with investors across India. Learn more about it and us on rwidevelopers.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)